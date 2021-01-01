2021: Bring along the good as we journey forward

Editor’s note: Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels shares some thoughts as she reflects on the year past and contemplates the year ahead.

Journey. This has been the word on my mind for the last few years, but especially this year. I think we all have the tendency to focus on the destination, but the reality is, the journey is a critical part of the quest.

I think we can all agree that our ultimate destination for Jackson County is for it to be thriving, with a robust economy. We would all love for our county to be a place with good-paying jobs and for our county to be a place that our children can stay.

It has been tempting the last couple of years to focus on the destination of recovery and most recently the destination of a vaccine, but I want to encourage our citizens to take a moment to not only reflect on the journey of where we’ve been, but where we’re going.

While the entire country suffered from COVID-19, it is not lost on me that Jackson County residents were hit with Hurricane Michael and just over a year later were faced with coping with COVID-19. We have had great losses this year. We all know one or more people that have lost their lives to COVID-19.