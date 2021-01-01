2021: Bring along the good as we journey forward

Editor’s note: Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels shares some thoughts as she reflects on the year past and contemplates the year ahead.
Journey. This has been the word on my mind for the last few years, but especially this year. I think we all have the tendency to focus on the destination, but the reality is, the journey is a critical part of the quest.
I think we can all agree that our ultimate destination for Jackson County is for it to be thriving, with a robust economy. We would all love for our county to be a place with good-paying jobs and for our county to be a place that our children can stay.
It has been tempting the last couple of years to focus on the destination of recovery and most recently the destination of a vaccine, but I want to encourage our citizens to take a moment to not only reflect on the journey of where we’ve been, but where we’re going.
While the entire country suffered from COVID-19, it is not lost on me that Jackson County residents were hit with Hurricane Michael and just over a year later were faced with coping with COVID-19. We have had great losses this year. We all know one or more people that have lost their lives to COVID-19.
For many, this year has been nearly unbearable. For many, this year has meant loss in other ways. They have lost jobs, lost homes, lost hope. So where do we go from here as a county?
I believe that one of the best ways to move forward is to take a brief look back to decide what we want to take with us into the journey of 2021.
I am so thankful that our county has persevered through COVID-19 and found ways to balance the need to be careful without sacrificing the human need for connection.
I enjoyed observing county employees demonstrate this balancing act.
For instance, the Extension Office used their summer days to make promotional videos for the services that they offer. They found ways to connect with their customers.
I observed the Jackson County library staff go above and beyond, virtually, to demonstrate ways that the library is here for our community. Most recently, they held a virtual tree lighting service. No one required that they do that; they wanted to do it to demonstrate our commitment to the citizens of Jackson County. I want to take this spirit with us, as a county, into 2021.
It was not just county employees that walked the line between careful and caring this year.
I observed this in so many of our businesses, churches, nonprofits, schools, and more. There were so many creative strategies put in place.
Who would have ever imagined eating under a tent at Beef O’Brady’s? Who would have imagined mandatory masks at Wal-Mart? No matter one’s position on masks or safety measures, the point is that our community came together to do their part in keeping our citizens and our economy healthy. I want to take this with us into 2021.
We are continuing to recover from Hurricane Michael. This year, I have observed programs, such as the Hurricane Housing Recovery Program, begin to re-home people. I have watched the North Florida Inland Long-Term Recovery Group open their doors to a permanent location that will be the beacon for recovery for years to come. Let us take this momentum with us into 2021.
The county had the privilege of accepting an Economic Development Administration grant for Project Blue Sky. This will be the catalyst to our industrial park at Endeavor. Speaking of Endeavor, we began demolition and have made tremendous strides on the autism transition academy, the convention center, and the future Jackson County museum. Yes, I believe we should also take this progress with us into 2021.
My personal goal for 2021 is to not focus on where we are heading, but to enjoy the journey as we get there. We need to know where we are heading, but we should not be so focused on it that we miss the joy along the way. I hope that each of you join us on the journey. I am excited and hopeful to see the joyous “pit stops” that we make in 2021.