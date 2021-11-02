2021 Easter Seals ornament features Blue Springs

The 2021 Century 21 Easter Seals Christmas ornaments have arrived and they’re in color this year.

Typically, the ornaments are all-gold, but with Blue Springs being the featured element this year, it just had to have blue water, green trees and other colorful elements.

Century 21’s Ouida Morris hopes the colors help bring treasured memories to life for generations of local citizens that spent their young summers swimming there, picnicking on the banks with their parents and siblings, playing with friends at water’s edge, and making sure, when they grew up, that their children got to make their own summer memories there.

The ornaments go for $15 each and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays at Century 21 Sunny South Properties, located at 4630 Highway 90, in Marianna. Make checks payable to Century 21 Easter Seals. Morris said that, with the uncertainties and continuing COVID-19 precautions, it’s best to call the business at 850-526-2891 to make sure someone’s there to handle the sale.

The money raised from sales of the ornament goes to help Easter Seals. The ornament tradition goes back to 1996, with a different local asset featured each year, and it has raised several thousand dollars for that organization locally.