20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches

Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the day that terrorists hijacked four commercial planes and flew two of them into the World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and with one crashed in a field after passengers and crew fought to prevent whatever the terrorists on board had in mind that day.

The First Presbyterian Church of Marianna will devote its 11 a.m. service of Sunday, Sept. 12, to remembrance of those events, the lives lost, and in homage to the first responders that served in the aftermath of the tragedy, as well as those that the local community now. The church is at 2898 Jefferson Street and all invited.

The interim pastor there, the Rev. Raymond Guterman, said the entire service “will reflect theologically about what that day meant and still means.”

Representatives from the Marianna Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the emergency medical/fire teams from those jurisdictions and others are issued special invitation to attend the service.

Almost 3,000 people died as result of the Sept. 11, 2001 events.

Any other church, community organization or other entity planning events in commemoration of the 9/11 attacks is asked to share that information with the Jackson County Floridan as soon as possible by emailing: editorial@jcfloridan.com.