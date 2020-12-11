21 complete Chipola College nursing program

A total of 21 students recently completed the Associate Degree Nursing program at Chipola College. Graduates are now qualified to take the state certification examination to become Registered Nurses.
Graduates include: Carlee Barfield, Zara Boykin, Matthew Bruner, Caroline Carson, Sofia Coley, Olivia Cotton, Mackenzie Davis, McKenna Evans, Alexis Fritz, Kendal Herndon, Emma Ham, Cody Hampton, Kaylee Hatcher, Jameila Hogan, Jessica McCardle, DeAnna McGuffin, Chloey McLeod, Kendall Mitchell, Hillary Oliver, Haley Smith and Madison Smith.
The pinning ceremony can be viewed on the Chipola College YouTube channel.
