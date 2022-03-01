22 'Bikes for Mike' given to Baptist College of Florida

The Moran family from Oviedo recently donated 22 new bikes for students to use at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) through an initiative call “Bikes for Mike” in remembrance of the late Mike Moran.

A beloved husband, father, and friend, he died in 2019 but left a legacy of providing bikes to those in need that continues through his wife Sandi, son Tim, and family friends.

Mike’s family and many friends joined BCF students and staff on February 14 in the BCF Wellness Center as they put together the bikes and dedicated them.

Sandi and Tim spoke, saying that Mike worked at Goodwill Industries and assisted many lower income families. His job was to find them employment but he noticed there was another issue: Many had no transportation, whether that was due to financial hardships or legal issues that resulted in losing their license. He began locating and giving away bikes to these families in order to allow them to work. He extended this ministry and provided bikes to strangers and any others he encountered in need, BCF said in a press releases.