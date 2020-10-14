2nd West Baptist Association Cancer Awareness Program tonight

The Second West Baptist Association will host its annual Cancer Awareness Program tonight at 6 p.m.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the program will be available three ways:
-Zoom, online: Meeting ID: 579 427 6521; password: 5QcCBq.
-Phone: Dial 312-626-6799, then 576 427 6521#, and 244450#.
-Facebook: On the 2nd West Florida District Association page.
Organizers are asking that donations be mailed to Nelson D. Wilson, 2203 Wester Road, Grand Ridge, FL, 32442.
The Rev. Riley Henderson will moderate the event.
For more information about the Second West Baptist Association Cancer Awareness Program, Wilson can be reached at 850-557-5083.
