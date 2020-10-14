 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2nd West Baptist Association Cancer Awareness Program tonight
0 comments

2nd West Baptist Association Cancer Awareness Program tonight

  • 0

The Second West Baptist Association will host its annual Cancer Awareness Program tonight at 6 p.m.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the program will be available three ways:

-Zoom, online: Meeting ID: 579 427 6521; password: 5QcCBq.

-Phone: Dial 312-626-6799, then 576 427 6521#, and 244450#.

-Facebook: On the 2nd West Florida District Association page.

Organizers are asking that donations be mailed to Nelson D. Wilson, 2203 Wester Road, Grand Ridge, FL, 32442.

The Rev. Riley Henderson will moderate the event.

For more information about the Second West Baptist Association Cancer Awareness Program, Wilson can be reached at 850-557-5083.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 7-9:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Oct. 3-6:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert