3 COVID-19 variants active in Jackson County

As the COVID-19 positivity rate climbs in Jackson County, health care officials here have also announced that three variants are now present in the county: Alpha, Gamma and Delta.
The positivity rate here jumped from 9.3 percent in the first week of July to 14.2 percent in the reporting period of July 9-15, with 143 active cases for that most current time frame.
Jackson County also remains among the 14 counties with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates. It stood at 36 percent of those 12 years of age or older as of the July 9-15 report, with only 13 others lower. Jackson County’s population is listed as 47,261. Of those , 14,958 have been vaccinated. The statewide vaccination rate was at 59 percent.
Counties with lower vaccination rates than Jackson County, as of that date are: Baker at 29 percent; Bradford at 35; Calhoun at 29; Columbia at 34; Dixie at 31; Gilchrist at 31; Hamilton at 28; Holmes at 25; Lafayette at 33; Liberty at 29; Suwannee at 30 percent, Taylor at 34 percent; and Washington at 31 percent. Hardee County was even with Jackson County at 36 percent.
Jackson County Health Department chief Sandy Martin said the goal is to see a vaccination rate of at least 70 percent.
“There have been several Variants of Concern (VOC) identified by the CDC because they are more easily transmitted,” Martin reports. “Among these, three have now been identified in Jackson County.” Those three are as follows, according to a recent email she provided to county leaders:
“Alpha: The majority of Jackson County variants identified are Alpha. The Alpha variant is more easily transmitted than the original COVID-19 virus. Current vaccines should provide protection against this variant.
"Delta: Delta has now been identified in Jackson County. Delta is much more easily transmitted and causes more severe illness. Current vaccines should provide protection against this variant.
"Gamma: Gamma has now been identified in Jackson County. Gamma is much more easily transmitted and causes more severe illness. The Gamma variant is also more difficult to treat with current treatment modalities being proven less effective. Current vaccines should provide protection against this variant,” her report stated.
“Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur,” the report continued. “What we are seeing the last few weeks is symptomatic young adults (20s, 30s, 40s) and children testing positive at a rate of 9.3 percent,” her report generated before June 9-15 stated. That rate is now 14.2 percent.
Martin went on to share more information.
“In addition, more than half of our hospitalized COVID patients are much younger as well. If you have not been vaccinated, I encourage each of you to do so now. Vaccines are free and readily available at the health department, CVS, and Walmart.”
According to Dr. Joe Gay on Tuesday, as of that morning, there were 10 people being treated for COVID-19 illness at Jackson Hospital, with four of those on ventilators.
In light of the climbing positivity rate, the lower-than-desired vaccination rate and related concerns, Gay, some other physicians and some community partners have put together a task force that will, in the coming weeks, try to provide information and support to those who are still unsure of whether to get the vaccine.
See more about that in an upcoming edition of the Floridan.