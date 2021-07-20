3 COVID-19 variants active in Jackson County

As the COVID-19 positivity rate climbs in Jackson County, health care officials here have also announced that three variants are now present in the county: Alpha, Gamma and Delta.

The positivity rate here jumped from 9.3 percent in the first week of July to 14.2 percent in the reporting period of July 9-15, with 143 active cases for that most current time frame.

Jackson County also remains among the 14 counties with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates. It stood at 36 percent of those 12 years of age or older as of the July 9-15 report, with only 13 others lower. Jackson County’s population is listed as 47,261. Of those , 14,958 have been vaccinated. The statewide vaccination rate was at 59 percent.

Counties with lower vaccination rates than Jackson County, as of that date are: Baker at 29 percent; Bradford at 35; Calhoun at 29; Columbia at 34; Dixie at 31; Gilchrist at 31; Hamilton at 28; Holmes at 25; Lafayette at 33; Liberty at 29; Suwannee at 30 percent, Taylor at 34 percent; and Washington at 31 percent. Hardee County was even with Jackson County at 36 percent.

Jackson County Health Department chief Sandy Martin said the goal is to see a vaccination rate of at least 70 percent.