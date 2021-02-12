 Skip to main content
3 from Florida named to National Cotton Council leadership posts
Three Florida cotton industry members have been elected to leadership positions in the National Cotton Council (NCC) for 2021.

Nick Marshall, a Baker producer, was re-elected Florida chairman of the NCC’s American Cotton Producers and as vice chairman of the NCC’s Florida unit.

The other NCC Florida unit officers re-elected are B.E. “Sonny” Davis Jr., a Cottondale ginner, who will serve as the unit chairman, and Buster Kimble, a Marianna ginner, who will serve as secretary.

The leaders were named at the recent 2021 NCC virtual Annual Meeting.

