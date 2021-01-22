3 local women create FAMU scholarship

“We’re proud of where we came from and I just want to say I’m happy to be part of this thing bigger than me, giving back to my community and I truly want to help someone from here become successful,” Clemmons said.

Tazjhani Baker also spoke of the grounding they all value. “It’s an experience that all young people don’t have, being able to matriculate with your friends from childhood,” she said.

“A lot of us from MHS start at Chipola, and that’s what we did, and transferred to FAMU,” she said.

"It’s important to help the schools that helped us get our start and give back to our community,” she continued. My grandparents, Savannah’s parents, all of our people, are so proud of this.

"Cydney’s mom and sister went to FAMU, as well as Savannah’s dad, my aunt, and my grandfather and his brother, so the school is in our lineage. It feels good to have your family supporting you through something like this. We had the idea but they put the money behind it. We had a Zoom call with them, presenting our reasons for wanting to do this. They gave us feedback and shared some of the rules they’d like implemented in it, so it’s really more than their money that we have backing us. It’s their guidance, too, and that is something that has served us all our lives."