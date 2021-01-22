3 local women create FAMU scholarship

Three recent MHS/Chipola College grads and FAMU seniors establish scholarship for local students
Three Marianna High School and Chipola College graduates now attending FAMU have established a scholarship that will go to a fellow MHS grad who has graduated from Chipola College and is enrolled at FAMU, or is otherwise transitioning from Chipola College to FAMU in furthering their educations.
Their parents and grandparents, along with a business partner of one parent, are funding the Cohesive Peoples’ scholarship they’ve set up. It’s named for the benefactors’ businesses, but the founders say it also speaks the spirit of the scholarship’s mission.
Some other donors are helping it grow, as well, from its original seed of $1,000 to be awarded to one student over two semesters for tuition and/or books. There may be enough to add a book voucher so that all the first $1,000 can go to tuition, one of the founders said.
Maurice Clay and LaDon Clemmons own Cohesive Enterprise, LLC, a janitorial cleaning and supply Company. Clemmons is the father of Savannah Clemmons, one of the scholarship founders and a 2017 graduate of MHS. She’s a senior at FAMU, majoring in accounting. When Clay heard the scholarship proposal that Clemmons put to her father, Clay got behind it as a partner willing to devote company dollars to the cause.
William and Gwen Long own Peoples Funeral Home. They’re the grandparents of Tazjhani Baker, another of the scholarship founders. She’s a public relations major and writes for the FAMU campus newspaper, the FAMUAN. She and Savannah Clemmons are roommates.
Cydney Granberry, daughter of Chephus and Beverly Granberry, is cousin to Tazjhani Baker. Her dad and Gwen Long are also cousins. She is one of the three scholarship founders and is a biology/pre-med major also working on a minor in psychology at FAMU.
The young women, close since their days back at MHS, were all home with Jackson County family at Christmas break, enjoying childhood memories but their thoughts also turned toward the future and how they could positively affect the lives of young people in the home community that helped them make those memories and grow into successful adults.
Roommates Baker and Clemmons were talking one day after dinner about their love and respect for their school and hometown, an affection they knew was also felt by Granberry.
In wondering what they could do to give back to the community they appreciated for its sheltering influence in their formative years and lives going forward, the notion of a scholarship took root.
The three plan to keep spreading the word about their hometown, their experiences here and at FAMU.
“We’re proud of where we came from and I just want to say I’m happy to be part of this thing bigger than me, giving back to my community and I truly want to help someone from here become successful,” Clemmons said.
Tazjhani Baker also spoke of the grounding they all value. “It’s an experience that all young people don’t have, being able to matriculate with your friends from childhood,” she said.
“A lot of us from MHS start at Chipola, and that’s what we did, and transferred to FAMU,” she said.
"It’s important to help the schools that helped us get our start and give back to our community,” she continued. My grandparents, Savannah’s parents, all of our people, are so proud of this.
"Cydney’s mom and sister went to FAMU, as well as Savannah’s dad, my aunt, and my grandfather and his brother, so the school is in our lineage. It feels good to have your family supporting you through something like this. We had the idea but they put the money behind it. We had a Zoom call with them, presenting our reasons for wanting to do this. They gave us feedback and shared some of the rules they’d like implemented in it, so it’s really more than their money that we have backing us. It’s their guidance, too, and that is something that has served us all our lives."
She said her mother, Tammi Garrett, has been a large guiding force in her life, as well, and that she’ll count on her to continue helping her focus on follow-through in this scholarship program and in the many other endeavors of her life.
Cydney Granberry echoed the words of her friends and fellow scholarship founders. “We are all seniors here at FAMU, we all went to school in Marianna together and now, being seniors and knowing how great FAMU is and has been for us, we thought it would be a good idea to facilitate more students coming to our university from home,” she said. “Marianna is a small town that, because we gained so much from it, we feel a real desire and responsibility to give something back to now.”
You can see their video about the establishment of the scholarship on Cydney Granberry’s Facebook page. The video is as much a love letter to Marianna, Chipola College and FAMU as it is a scholarship post. It has some footage of their hometown, as well as words of praise for it.
The scholarship recipient requirements are that the student must be transferring from Chipola College to FAMU, must maintain a 2.5 GPA, submit a 500-1,000 word essay to support their request, provide an unofficial transcript, a completed application, and a head shot. The deadline for application is March 31.
Those wishing to apply should send inquiries and/or the required materials to cohesivepeople@gmail.com.