31 Jackson County teachers, support staff in quarantine

Roughly 31 teachers and support staff from seven Jackson County schools were in COVID-19-related quarantine as of Monday morning, but most or all are teaching from home through iJackson, the district’s virtual school program.
Quarantine is typically ordered for individuals that have been in close contact with known positive-testing persons.
The students of those quarantined teachers, if they’re physically attending their brick-and-mortar schools, are being taught by substitute teachers, in person, until their regular teachers are cleared to return.
On that point, Jackson County Superintendent of Schools Larry Moore said that while there are enough substitutes to fill the slots currently needed, the complement of substitutes always runs just above the need and that more recruits are needed to keep the pool in good supply going forward. Those that qualify are encouraged to step up and sign on.
Moore provided this update Monday. The number of quarantined teachers had increased over the weekend, after the district announced that some were in quarantine from three facilities – Marianna K-8, the Jackson County school program at Sunland, and Marianna High School.
As of Monday, Hope School, Grand Ridge School, Cottondale High School and the Early Childhood Center had been added to the list of schools with quarantined teachers.
Only a few students, as of Monday, had been quarantined, Moore said, less than five as far as he knew at that time.
Moore said the challenges posed by COVID-19 have been admirably met by staff and faculty.
“I’m just really thankful for and appreciate of the teachers and administrators for all the work they’re doing to provide students this iJackson program (Jackson County Virtual Instruction Program). I know that it requires a lot of extra effort and puts a lot more of a burden on them, but they’re coming through to make it work for our students. In this global pandemic, it’s great that we can provide quality education experiences for them so that their educations are not interrupted but enhanced, instead.”
Moore said thanks are also due to parents. “For their understanding, and for working with us so well, we’re very fortunate,” Moore said. “We’re all working together for the good of the children.”
As the school year began, the district announced that the K-8 first-graders would start brick-and-mortar school attendance later than others because of COVID-19-related concerns that had all their teachers in quarantine almost from the start.
Their starting date of Tuesday, Sept. 8, continues to be the plan. Moore said they were all distributed Chromebooks to take home so they don’t fall behind, and that they are expected to finish the academic year on the same schedule as other students.
Not counting the few students that have had to go to virtual learning because of COVID-19 quarantine, there are 1,508 students enrolled in the iJackson program, their parents electing to keep them in study at home.
Moore said he’s confident that local schools will not have to shut down at any point this academic year because of COVID-19, noting that protocols continue to minimize the need for quarantines.
“At this point, I think we can stay open the whole academic year. I feel very good about that, very confident that we can. We’re following the protocols, we take them very seriously, and we’re doing all we can to keep everybody safe. I can’t say enough good things about our county health department. They’ve been staying in close communication with us, including over the weekends, to keep us informed and advised.”
