37th Annual Northwest Florida Beef Cattle Conference and Trade Show is Feb. 9

Cattle ranchers from Florida, Georgia and Alabama, along with some of their employees and family members, will soon be packing up and heading to Marianna for the 37th Annual Northwest Florida Beef Cattle Conference and Trade Show.
It will be held Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the Jackson County Extension Office Auditorium, located at 2741 Penn Avenue, in Marianna.
Registration and the trade show open at 7:30 a.m. The program starts at 8:15 a.m. and concludes with a grilled steak lunch.
This sponsored educational event is provided at no cost to cattle ranchers, but pre-registration is requested to reduce registration time at the event and to aid in meal preparation. The online registration link is https://2022beefconf.eventbrite.com.
“Cattle prices have been slowly increasing with the diminishing US cattle inventory; however, the price increase has not kept pace with the rapidly rising costs of purchased inputs, such as feed, fertilizer, fuel, and equipment,” organizers of the event said. “While most cattle producers are focused on keeping their off-farm purchase costs low, inflation will make this very challenging in the year ahead. There are consequences, however, to drastically cutting back if it affects long-term herd and pasture performance.”
With these factors in mind, the theme of the 2022 Beef Cattle Conference is “Managing Costs without Sacrificing Productivity.” The keynote speaker will be Johnny Rogers, Cattle Extension Associate, North Carolina State University.
He will share recommendations and ideas to help ranchers improve the efficiency of their herd management to maintain profitability. Other presentation topics will be provided by UF/IFAS Extension experts and will include foundational herd management, developing a 2022 strategic plan, optimizing fertilizer investment, and managing supplemental feed costs. These five presentations will not provide all the answers to the challenges to be faced in 2022, but they will help producers develop their own strategic plan for their operation.
In addition to the educational program, the conference will also feature a trade show of businesses and agencies that offer goods and services to cattle producers in the region. The representatives set to attend are trained professionals in specific areas of cattle, forage, and farm management.
There will be time allotted on the schedule to allow ranchers to visit with the company representatives in the trade show and learn about specific products and services offered to beef cattle producers in the region.
The Northwest Florida Beef Conference and Trade Show is an educational program provided by the UF/IFAS Panhandle Agriculture Extension Team. For more information on the Beef Conference, or if you are interested in representing a company or organization as part of the trade show, go to www.panhandleag.org or contact Doug Mayo at 850-482-9620 or demayo@ufl.edu.