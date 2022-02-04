37th Annual Northwest Florida Beef Cattle Conference and Trade Show is Feb. 9

With these factors in mind, the theme of the 2022 Beef Cattle Conference is “Managing Costs without Sacrificing Productivity.” The keynote speaker will be Johnny Rogers, Cattle Extension Associate, North Carolina State University.

He will share recommendations and ideas to help ranchers improve the efficiency of their herd management to maintain profitability. Other presentation topics will be provided by UF/IFAS Extension experts and will include foundational herd management, developing a 2022 strategic plan, optimizing fertilizer investment, and managing supplemental feed costs. These five presentations will not provide all the answers to the challenges to be faced in 2022, but they will help producers develop their own strategic plan for their operation.

In addition to the educational program, the conference will also feature a trade show of businesses and agencies that offer goods and services to cattle producers in the region. The representatives set to attend are trained professionals in specific areas of cattle, forage, and farm management.

There will be time allotted on the schedule to allow ranchers to visit with the company representatives in the trade show and learn about specific products and services offered to beef cattle producers in the region.

The Northwest Florida Beef Conference and Trade Show is an educational program provided by the UF/IFAS Panhandle Agriculture Extension Team. For more information on the Beef Conference, or if you are interested in representing a company or organization as part of the trade show, go to www.panhandleag.org or contact Doug Mayo at 850-482-9620 or demayo@ufl.edu.