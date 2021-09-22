 Skip to main content
38th Annual Graceville Harvest Festival set for Oct. 16
38th Annual Graceville Harvest Festival set for Oct. 16

2016 Graceville Harvest Festival

In this Floridan file photo, Timmy Cullen gives daughter Korrine Cullen some “fishing” tips at one of the games set up at the 2016 Graceville Harvest Festival. This year’s event is set for Oct. 16.

 FLORIDAN FILE

The Graceville Harvest Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 16 at the future home of McNeil Technologies, the former Factory Stores of America outlet mall grounds, 950 Prim Avenue.

At least 18 local businesses are helping sponsor it.

The Festival will include a parade, a pageant, an antique/vintage car show, live entertainment, a bike ride, activities and inflatable play points for kids, vendor booths and more.

The bike ride begins at 8 a.m. at the Graceville Civic Center. Entertainment begins at 10 a.m. at the Prim Avenue venue. The parade begins at 10 a.m., with lineup at 9 a.m.

Admission is free to the 38th annual event.

