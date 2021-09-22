38th Annual Graceville Harvest Festival set for Oct. 16

The Graceville Harvest Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 16 at the future home of McNeil Technologies, the former Factory Stores of America outlet mall grounds, 950 Prim Avenue.

At least 18 local businesses are helping sponsor it.

The Festival will include a parade, a pageant, an antique/vintage car show, live entertainment, a bike ride, activities and inflatable play points for kids, vendor booths and more.

The bike ride begins at 8 a.m. at the Graceville Civic Center. Entertainment begins at 10 a.m. at the Prim Avenue venue. The parade begins at 10 a.m., with lineup at 9 a.m.

Admission is free to the 38th annual event.