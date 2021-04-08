4 die in Jackson County crashes

Four people died in separate Jackson County vehicle collisions during the afternoon and evening of Wednesday, April 7.
A crash early that afternoon resulted in the deaths of a driver and one of his two teen passengers, both of Jackson County, and in the critical injury of the other passenger.
The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a 20-year-old Alford man was driving a white Ford Mustang sedan eastbound on Laramore Road, east of Fairview Road, around 1:14 p.m., when he failed to negotiate a slight downgrade curve to the left.
The car traveled off the roadway and onto the grass shoulder in a southeasterly direction. The car collided with a culvert at the driveway entrance to 3743 Laramore Road and became airborne as it began to rotate counterclockwise while beginning to overturn.
The top of the car collided with a tree approximately 30 feet off the ground, breaking the tree in half. The car then landed upright in the woods facing a northeasterly direction.
The driver and his 17-year-old male passenger from Cottondale were killed. A 16-year-old female passenger from Valdosta, Georgia was critically injured.
Later that day, in a 5:10 p.m. accident at 5160 Vermont Road, a 52-year-old Alabama man died after he suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel of a tractor trailer he was driving northbound in the rock mine at that address. The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the front of the rig struck a building. The rig came to final rest at the area of the collision, facing north.
The FHP report did not specify whether the man, from Atmore, died as the result of the medical event or as the result of injuries suffered in the collision.
In a 9:50 p.m. event on Wednesday, a 50-year-old male pedestrian from Marianna was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle.
The agency said the vehicle that struck the man was northbound in the inside, northbound lane of U.S. 231 near New Bethel Road and that the “pedestrian was walking south on the inside median portion near the inside northbound travel lane” in the course of the event.
The left side of the vehicle reportedly struck the pedestrian and left the scene. A small debris trail was collected as evidence.
FHP communicated information about the incident to the Alabama Highway Patrol and local-level jurisdictions in Alabama and the case is still under investigation.