4 die in Jackson County crashes

Four people died in separate Jackson County vehicle collisions during the afternoon and evening of Wednesday, April 7.

A crash early that afternoon resulted in the deaths of a driver and one of his two teen passengers, both of Jackson County, and in the critical injury of the other passenger.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a 20-year-old Alford man was driving a white Ford Mustang sedan eastbound on Laramore Road, east of Fairview Road, around 1:14 p.m., when he failed to negotiate a slight downgrade curve to the left.

The car traveled off the roadway and onto the grass shoulder in a southeasterly direction. The car collided with a culvert at the driveway entrance to 3743 Laramore Road and became airborne as it began to rotate counterclockwise while beginning to overturn.

The top of the car collided with a tree approximately 30 feet off the ground, breaking the tree in half. The car then landed upright in the woods facing a northeasterly direction.

The driver and his 17-year-old male passenger from Cottondale were killed. A 16-year-old female passenger from Valdosta, Georgia was critically injured.