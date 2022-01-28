4H accomplishments recognized

Jackson County Commissioners recognized Marianna High School junior Nathan Ziglar at their board meeting Tuesday night, posing with him and a 2nd place 4H trophy he and his team earned in state-level poultry judging last spring/early summer in Tampa.
Ziglar also earned a first-place trophy individually, as well, and that made him the state’s representative to compete in a national poultry-judging event held last November in Kentucky. Ziglar finished in the middle of the pack at the fall event.
The 16-year-old said he was honored by the county’s recognition Tuesday and that his 4H experiences over six years of involvement in the program have brought much to his world.
An agenda report to the Jackson County Commission outlined the many aspects of the poultry competition which prepare students not only for the contest but for life in general.
“Through it,” the report said, “participants are taught the techniques of logical, accurate decision-making, to recognize the reasons for their decisions, and to develop the ability to express their reasons orally. Participants also learn and understand standards used in the poultry and egg production and marketing industry, as well as how to apply the standards in realistic decision-making situations,” it continued.
Ziglar confirmed those longer-term benefits, saying he values and puts into practice those skills he’s honed in 4-H.
“These 4-H competitions have had a large impact on my life,” he said. “These are not easy. They take a lot of time and effort, you have to present to a judge, you have to be really involved in what you’re trying to accomplish. It teaches you, it prepares you for other, bigger life experiences. In competitions, sometimes you’re going to fall, but you’re going to keep going and that is something, a way of dealing with disappointments or setbacks, that’s part of the way i try to live my everyday life.”
Among others in the organization, he credits 4H Agent Caroline Chappel for her organizational skills and dedication in making sure the local teams had ample opportunities to compete successfully in various events, and his primary coach, Ethan Carter, for his guidance through the years.
“He helped us build fundamentals, he was a great coach and we had a lot of practice heading into the state and nationals,” Ziglar said. “He was involved in FFA when he was my age, so he knows the ground very well. We’ve made it to state competitions every year since he’s been doing this, and before that, in the junior program, i had another great coach, Stacy Ward. I’ve had tremendous support in 4H.”
Ziglar said he plans to continue helping run the Lazy Acres family farm, along with his parents, Kelly and Ryan Ziglar, and with his two brothers Dylan and Garrett.
“Almost every piece of equipment on the farm involves electricity, so it’s my intention to enroll in Panhandle Tech in Chipley and start the electrical program there,” he said when asked about his future plans. “ I’ll be able to earn professional certification in the field, so it’s a skill I think is going to be valuable on the farm and all across my life,” he said, adding that he is also enrolled in his school’s building and construction programs, where he learns carpentry, plumbing, electricity and some masonry. “My goal is to be a jack of all trades,” he said.
And as for the future of poultry in his life, he still loves helping see about the chickens on the farm. Those were the first animals his parents brought there when they decided to expand into some livestock. He was about 10 years old when he hatched his own chickens for the first time.
It’s an accomplishment that still brings fond memories, along with the good times he’s had in 4-H with his brothers and his pals since childhood, brother and sister Benjamin and Reagan Roach. “We have done almost everything together, from shows to judging,” he said of those friends.
They were also competing right along with him during the Panhandle Youth Expos for many years. “It was our life,” he said. “We looked forward to it each year and we would have little (non-official) competitions on the morning of the Expo’s ‘small poultry’ contest to be ‘high individual.’ It was friendly competition and we had really fun times. When we weren’t competing, we were playing hide and seek (at Expo grounds)...I guess I know every nook and cranny there (at the Jackson County agriculture center on U.S. 90 at Marianna).”
And many are hoping he’ll be around to help young people in the local 4H program learn all its secrets long after he graduates from high school.