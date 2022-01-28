4H accomplishments recognized

Ziglar said he plans to continue helping run the Lazy Acres family farm, along with his parents, Kelly and Ryan Ziglar, and with his two brothers Dylan and Garrett.

“Almost every piece of equipment on the farm involves electricity, so it’s my intention to enroll in Panhandle Tech in Chipley and start the electrical program there,” he said when asked about his future plans. “ I’ll be able to earn professional certification in the field, so it’s a skill I think is going to be valuable on the farm and all across my life,” he said, adding that he is also enrolled in his school’s building and construction programs, where he learns carpentry, plumbing, electricity and some masonry. “My goal is to be a jack of all trades,” he said.

And as for the future of poultry in his life, he still loves helping see about the chickens on the farm. Those were the first animals his parents brought there when they decided to expand into some livestock. He was about 10 years old when he hatched his own chickens for the first time.