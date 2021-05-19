4th Annual Mental Health Symposium is May 26 in Marianna

Chipola College Social and Behavioral Sciences, the Jackson County Health Department and the Chipola College Black Student Union invite the public to attend the 4th Annual Mental Health Symposium on Wednesday, May 26.

The event will be in the Chipola College Cultural Arts Center, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be organizations on site such as: The Jackson County Health Department, PAEC, Veterans Outreach Program, Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital, Child Find, and more.

Masks are required while indoors and social distancing will be followed.

Admission is free.