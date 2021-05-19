 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4th Annual Mental Health Symposium is May 26 in Marianna
0 comments
CHIPOLA COLLEGE

4th Annual Mental Health Symposium is May 26 in Marianna

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Chipola College Social and Behavioral Sciences, the Jackson County Health Department and the Chipola College Black Student Union invite the public to attend the 4th Annual Mental Health Symposium on Wednesday, May 26.

The event will be in the Chipola College Cultural Arts Center, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be organizations on site such as: The Jackson County Health Department, PAEC, Veterans Outreach Program, Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital, Child Find, and more.

Masks are required while indoors and social distancing will be followed.

Admission is free.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 5-7:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 12-14:

State rests in Wester trial
Local

State rests in Wester trial

  • Updated

MARIANNA - The state rested its case around 1 p.m. Thursday in the criminal trial of former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy Zachary Wes…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert