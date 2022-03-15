 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHIPOLA COLLEGE

5th annual Mental Health Symposium set for April 21 at Chipola College

Chipola College will host the fifth Annual Mental Health Symposium, Thursday, April 21, 3-7 p.m. in the Cultural Center on the corner of College Street and Indian Circle.

The Chipola Social and Behavioral Sciences Department, Jackson County Health Department and Chipola Black Student Union are sponsoring the event. Students also will make presentations on various mental health topics.

Several community organizations will be represented at the meeting including: The Jackson County Health Department, PAEC, Veterans Outreach Program, Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital, Child Find, Florida Therapy, and more.

The public is invited to attend. Admission is free. Food and refreshments will be provided.

For more information, call 850-718-2319.

