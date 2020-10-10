7 homes now going up with storm recovery money

Seven new homes are currently being rebuilt throughout Jackson County with money allocated to the county as the result of Hurricane Michael’s catastrophic damage in October of 2018, and money is still available for other families that want to apply.
Many homes were flattened, and trees fell over a wide path, causing a total of $25.5 billion in damage to the entire Florida Panhandle.
As a result of this Category 5 hurricane, Jackson County received $7,215,000 in funding from the Florida Legislature to assist homeowners with rebuilding their residences that were lost, destroyed, or uninhabitable.
Through the Hurricane Housing Recovery Program (HHRP), eligible owners may receive up to $195,000 in a deferred, zero interest loan depending upon family size.
There is no financial payment required as long as the terms are followed, which includes remaining on the property for 15 years as the primary residence and maintaining homeowner’s insurance throughout the term of the loan.
Qualified individuals must be under 120 percent Average Median Income. As an example, a family of two must have an AMI under $50,760 and a family of three, under $57,120.
The seven homes now under construction come to a collective cost of over $1 million.
Awarded applicants have the opportunity to choose a floor plan cohesive with their award amount, after submission of required documentation to Emerald Coast Regional Council (ECRC), Jackson County’s partner in these efforts. Other local agencies, such as North Florida Inland Long-Term Recovery Group, have also been instrumental in referring families to the HHRP program.
The families that have already received assistance live in the areas of Grand Ridge, Sneads and Marianna. Family sizes range from two to seven family members, with up to five bedrooms for the larger families involved.
Households also have the option of selecting a modular home or a stick-built home. Three of the seven families selected modular homes, with a local modular company winning one of the home contracts. Demolition and removal are included with the new build process, along with a new septic tank.
Contractors involved in assisting the county with HHRP vie for the job through a bidding process that includes a walk-through of the damaged property and an assessment of funding necessary for the new build home.
The contractor chosen for the project must submit licensing documentation with the bid, their start date availability and number of employees. Knowledge of Jackson County Building Regulations also plays a huge role in their selection.
Property owners that sustained damage from Hurricane Michael can call ECRC at 850-332-7976, ext. 218, to determine if they meet the minimum qualifications for application submission.
