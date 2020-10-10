7 homes now going up with storm recovery money

Seven new homes are currently being rebuilt throughout Jackson County with money allocated to the county as the result of Hurricane Michael’s catastrophic damage in October of 2018, and money is still available for other families that want to apply.

Many homes were flattened, and trees fell over a wide path, causing a total of $25.5 billion in damage to the entire Florida Panhandle.

As a result of this Category 5 hurricane, Jackson County received $7,215,000 in funding from the Florida Legislature to assist homeowners with rebuilding their residences that were lost, destroyed, or uninhabitable.

Through the Hurricane Housing Recovery Program (HHRP), eligible owners may receive up to $195,000 in a deferred, zero interest loan depending upon family size.

There is no financial payment required as long as the terms are followed, which includes remaining on the property for 15 years as the primary residence and maintaining homeowner’s insurance throughout the term of the loan.

Qualified individuals must be under 120 percent Average Median Income. As an example, a family of two must have an AMI under $50,760 and a family of three, under $57,120.

The seven homes now under construction come to a collective cost of over $1 million.