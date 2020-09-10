9-11 flag-waving tradition goes nationwide

On Friday, September 11th, 2020, Wreaths Across America is asking every American to stand outside and wave a flag for one minute at 8:46 a.m. 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m., and 10:03 a.m. in remembrance of those who died in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The organization is best known for providing wraths for the graves of veterans and helping organize their placements around the country.
But this year, it took on this new project. The times set for the flag waving are based on the following pieces of information provided by the organization:
At 8:46 a.m.,on Tuesday, September 11th, 2001, five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the northern facade of the World Trade Center's North Tower (1 WTC) in New York City.
At 9:03 a.m., five other hijackers flew United Airlines Flight 175 into the southern facade of the South Tower (2 WTC).
At 9:37 a.m., another five hijackers flew American Airlines flight 77 into the western facade of the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia.
At 10:03 a.m., four hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Following the events of 9/11, three women--Elaine Greene, Joann Miller and Carmen Foote--started the tradition of standing on a hill in Freeport, Maine, waving that flag to honor victims. These women became nationally known as “The Freeport Flag Ladies,” and they hoisted the flag every Tuesday morning for the following 18 years.
After they retired on September 11, 2019, their last 9/11 remembrance,the following Tuesday, September 17, 2019, Wreaths Across America took the helm and continued the weekly flag waving tradition along US Route 1 in Jonesboro, Maine, on land donated by the organization’s founder Morrill Worcester and leading to the new Acadia National Cemetery.
Since that time Worcester has added a mile stretch of American flags (105 in total) on both sides of the road that lead to the entrance of Acadia National Cemetery which opened to the public for the first time on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. He also donated the land for this new National Cemetery to be built in his hometown.
