90th birthday parade held for Jacob royal

Pittman was delighted. She hadn’t imagined she’d live this long.

“God has smiled on me,” she said as her birthday celebration continued that day.

But her fun didn’t end when the sun set on a day that had also included a gathering of relatives for fellowship and for food prepared by a daughter, Shirley, that learned how to cook as a child at her mother’s elbow. Surprise guests on the day included her daughter, Phyllis, son-in-law Henry, and a granddaughter, Kita, the family travelling in from Ocala for the day.

And then there was the surprise parade on Saturday. The yard was decorated with several yard signs in recognition of her birthday. People lined up at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church on Jacob Main Street, to make their way down Jackson Road to drive by her house. Some had colorful decorations on their vehicles.

With a gold tiara that glittered the number 90, a black and gold sash that read "90 Years Loved" to compliment her attire, Pittman said in her carport and waived as the horns started blowing and the parade rolled slowly past the house.

“Seemingly every car stopped and handed an envelope or a gift out the window to be placed on a decorative table set up next to the highway,” said daughter Donna.