90th birthday parade held for Jacob royal

“Aged to Perfection.” That’s how 90-year-old Lorene Jackson Pittman was described on the sign that her family set up on her lawn the day she reached that milestone birthday on Oct. 15.
The sign invited passersby to honk their horns in recognition of the Jacob woman whose yard was a home-away-from-home for countless children in her neighborhood as she and husband “Shag” raised their own youngsters-which included an even dozen. Eight were theirs together, biologically, and four were Shag’s but they all joined as one when the families blended harmoniously in 1954.
That harmony drew other youngsters to the Pittman’s yard to play over the years, so many that their place was sometimes referred to as “The Community Playground.” Basketball scrimmages were constant from sunrise to sundown, some days. Homemade snacks and full-out meals from the Pittman kitchen were also part of the appeal—she was known for her skills in food prep and her generosity in sharing the treats she made.
And so on Thursday, with their memories of that warm household still fresh after all these decades, many of those now-grown childhood visitors kept the street singing with horn-beeps as they passed in front of the Pittman home. They weren’t the only ones. Pittman has admirers across the ages, like those who appreciate her many faithful years in her church family’s “Prayer Band.” The traffic was steady, and the phone rang off the wall that day.
Pittman was delighted. She hadn’t imagined she’d live this long.
“God has smiled on me,” she said as her birthday celebration continued that day.
But her fun didn’t end when the sun set on a day that had also included a gathering of relatives for fellowship and for food prepared by a daughter, Shirley, that learned how to cook as a child at her mother’s elbow. Surprise guests on the day included her daughter, Phyllis, son-in-law Henry, and a granddaughter, Kita, the family travelling in from Ocala for the day.
And then there was the surprise parade on Saturday. The yard was decorated with several yard signs in recognition of her birthday. People lined up at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church on Jacob Main Street, to make their way down Jackson Road to drive by her house. Some had colorful decorations on their vehicles.
With a gold tiara that glittered the number 90, a black and gold sash that read "90 Years Loved" to compliment her attire, Pittman said in her carport and waived as the horns started blowing and the parade rolled slowly past the house.
“Seemingly every car stopped and handed an envelope or a gift out the window to be placed on a decorative table set up next to the highway,” said daughter Donna.
“A most beautiful day was enjoyed as family and a few friends stayed around and delighted in fried drummettes and the trimmings … This was most deserving because ‘Mama Lorene’ has been a 'Go-To' Mom for so many in Jacob and the surrounding area. Her love is so genuine, there is no way that we – her children – could be anything other than grateful that so many truly love our Mom. Mama Lorene attributes the love she receives to the love she tries to exemplify daily toward her fellow man.”
She was born in 1930 as the Great Depression began to tighten its terrible grip on the country. But on her 90th birthday in 2020, the daughter of Lonnie and Cora Kirkland Jackson would know great joy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!