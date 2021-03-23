93rd Annual Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Banquet set for April 15

The 93rd Annual Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Banquet will be held Thursday, April 15 at Evangel Church in Marianna.
Keynote speaker will be Florida Secretary of Commerce Jamal Sowell, who also serves as president and CEO of Enterprise Florida Inc., the principal economic development organization for the state of Florida. He assumed his role at the outset of the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration.
With his team, Sowell works closely with economic development partners and private sector businesses across the state to strengthen and diversify Florida’s economy.
The banquet includes some award presentations and the traditional passing-of-the-gavel ceremony as 2020 Chairman Lindsy Milton turns that role over to 2021 Chairman Ben Odom.
The Chamber evening opens with a social hour, 5-6 p.m., with networking and hors d'oeuvre. The formal program begins at 6 p.m. with dinner served shortly after a welcome and introductions. Entertainment will be provided during the dinner service. The use of face masks is encouraged when not seated at table.
After dinner, the organization will present its annual awards, including Citizen of the Year and the Arthur L. Kimbrough Board Member of the Year Award. The Leadership Jackson County “Excellence in Leadership” Award will not be presented this year because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 Leadership Jackson County program.
The gavel ceremony will follow.
Tickets for the Chamber’s Annual Banquet are available on the Chamber website, www.jacksoncounty.com, for $45 each. Payment can be made with a credit card or an invoice can be requested. Tickets must be purchased and paid for in advance by Friday, April 9. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, call the Chamber at 850-482-8060.