93rd Annual Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Banquet set for April 15

The 93rd Annual Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Banquet will be held Thursday, April 15 at Evangel Church in Marianna.

Keynote speaker will be Florida Secretary of Commerce Jamal Sowell, who also serves as president and CEO of Enterprise Florida Inc., the principal economic development organization for the state of Florida. He assumed his role at the outset of the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration.

With his team, Sowell works closely with economic development partners and private sector businesses across the state to strengthen and diversify Florida’s economy.

The banquet includes some award presentations and the traditional passing-of-the-gavel ceremony as 2020 Chairman Lindsy Milton turns that role over to 2021 Chairman Ben Odom.

The Chamber evening opens with a social hour, 5-6 p.m., with networking and hors d'oeuvre. The formal program begins at 6 p.m. with dinner served shortly after a welcome and introductions. Entertainment will be provided during the dinner service. The use of face masks is encouraged when not seated at table.