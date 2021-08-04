95th birthday bash honors McKinnie

Shira McKinnie Sr. loves the joyful old hymn called “When All God’s Children Get Together (What a Time).” He sings it often at his home church and he sang it at his joyful 95th birthday party last Saturday.
The event was held in conjunction with a drive-by parade at McKinnie’s childhood home-place, where he still lives on Community Lane in Campbellton.
It was joyful, in part, because there was a huge turnout of well-wishers, and also because almost all of his living children were there to celebrate it with him. He’d come from a big family himself; he had 11 siblings. He and his wife of seven decades, the late Chelcie Dillard McKinnie, had raised 11 of their own. They’d had 13 children but together grieved the loss of two when they were babies. Most of their kids still live near their father.
State Representative Brad Drake (District 5) had contributed a formal written birthday tribute for the occasion. The document said in part that McKinnie “is never lonely, and he receives all the attention that he can stand from his family and friends, either on the phone or in-person visits...”
Shira McKinnie confirmed that fact in a conversation Monday as he recalled his big day and the children he’s so proud of.
Their beloved late mother was also represented at the party — he wore an old anniversary shirt of theirs that had her image and his emblazoned on the front. Chelcie had been there to celebrate many birthdays and anniversaries with him in the flesh; she died after their 70th anniversary in 2018.
The couple had gained many extra daughters and sons along the way as they embraced their children’s spouses as if they were their own children.
Joyce McKinnie, wife of his son, Alex, remembers those arms opening to her as Alex took her home to meet the family for the first time when they were courting in the early 1990s.
“They both were so good to me right from the start,” Joyce McKinnie said. “I have a lot of respect for both of them, and when my dad passed away, Mr. Shira was like a father to me...so that father figure was still here in my life. I look up to him. I listen to his advice. He’s always treated me like a daughter, and sometimes he addresses me as ‘my daughter,’” she said.
He’s been a busy person all his life, having served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in his early manhood, and as a factory worker, a sawmill employee, a small business entrepreneur and as a farmer. He still sometimes occupies a place of honor adjacent to a field in his son Phillip’s Southern Grape LLC vineyard. Harvest is coming soon. He plans to be there watching over things as usual from time to time.
No matter what business was demanding of him as he put food on the table through the years, he never failed to also make his other family responsibilities a priority.
Son Alex said his father and mother instilled the values of honesty, hard work and living by the Golden Rule in all their children.
The honoree said last Saturday meant a lot. “I had a very, very good time, one of the best,” Shira McKinnie said. “My family, we were all together not on a sad occasion, but a happy occasion. We mingled our voices and our friends fellowshipped with us. I want to thank everybody that came and showed their appreciation, and everyone that had a desire to but couldn’t. I really enjoyed it so much.”
When he sang the old hymn, he thought again of his dear wife and the day she passed.
When he woke up that morning she was singing the tune in joyful aspect.
Somewhere in the lyrics, there’s a line that talks about sitting down by the banks of Jordan together after crossing over. McKinnie is sure that he and she will have that reunion someday. He said she visits him now in dreams and that he is certain of it.
Until that day comes, he’s enjoying their children and their friends here on Earth as he continues to dwell in the home he built his bride as a young man, room by room as the family grew. “I built me a little one-room shack, and that’s where we started,” he recalled. “I was working for Rex Lumber at the time operating a lumber stacker. I got the wood from there. As time went on I extended the house. I had some help from friends and family. By the time I was done, I had six or seven rooms. We raised our children there, helping each other, clinging to each other and to God when we lost our babies, and sharing our joys.”
And he’ll be singing again soon — this Sunday most likely. He’s a member of the senior choir at New Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church and sometimes also does solos.
“Reading My Letter” is another favorite. It celebrates the love and faithfulness of Jesus, something he says he’s trusted for all of his 95 years.