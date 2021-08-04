95th birthday bash honors McKinnie

The honoree said last Saturday meant a lot. “I had a very, very good time, one of the best,” Shira McKinnie said. “My family, we were all together not on a sad occasion, but a happy occasion. We mingled our voices and our friends fellowshipped with us. I want to thank everybody that came and showed their appreciation, and everyone that had a desire to but couldn’t. I really enjoyed it so much.”

When he sang the old hymn, he thought again of his dear wife and the day she passed.

When he woke up that morning she was singing the tune in joyful aspect.

Somewhere in the lyrics, there’s a line that talks about sitting down by the banks of Jordan together after crossing over. McKinnie is sure that he and she will have that reunion someday. He said she visits him now in dreams and that he is certain of it.