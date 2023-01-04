A dog day afternoon

Warm weather and sunny skies brought a pair of dogs and their camera-shy people to the Sneads Park on Lake Seminole for a walk just a few days after a deep freeze and then a spell of rain had enveloped Jackson County.

Bella, left, and John Henry look a lot alike but they’re not biological siblings. Bella is a Douglas terrier mix, and John Henry is a blond lab and chow mix. The two are practically brother and sister though, having grown up together starting when they were young pups.

They’re now both about 12 years old. Their owners say the dogs came into their lives at slightly different times and under different circumstances, but that the two get along quite nicely with each other and their other adopted sibling-also rescued by the family.

The canines should have ample opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors over the next few days, as highs are expected to be in the mid-sixties through at least next Wednesday. Lows are expected to remain well above freezing, with overnight temps predicted to be no lower than about 42 through next Wednesday.