About a dozen farmers turned out for a special prayer service on their behalf which was held Sunday at Salem Wesleyan Church, located between Grand Ridge and Sneads.

The special outdoor prayer service for the farmers, their tractors and other farm equipment was held at 10 a.m. and followed by a meal to honor the producers.

Pastor Toby Allen and members of his congregation cooked smoked chicken and sides for the farmers that day.

The church is located at 2764 Salem Church Road, Sneads.