A guide for substitute teacher recruits in Jackson County

Jackson County School Superintendent Larry Moore offers the following guide for people considering service as a substitute teacher.
First, email hannah.pickels@jcsb.org to let her know you want to help out by subbing for teachers or support staff. Next, complete the online substitute training that Pickels will email you. It takes about an hour to complete. Then, bring or email your Sub Training results to Pickels. She will then email you instructions on the fingerprinting process along with an employment packet to complete. Once fingerprinted, set an appointment with Pickels to complete the process.
Necessary qualifications include having a high school diploma or equivalent.
The rate of pay if subbing for a teacher is $ 8.56 an hour for those with a high school diploma only, $8.75 an hour for those with a college associate degree, and $10 an hour for those with a Bachelor’s degree or higher.
The rate of pay if subbing for support staff is $8.56 an hour.
