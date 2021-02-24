 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A happy 89th
0 comments

A happy 89th

  • 0

Marianna resident Martha Elder turned 89 this week. On Sunday, the day before her birthday, friends threw her a drive-by birthday party.

She sat in a rocking chair on her front lawn and waved back as motorists pulled through honking their horns and shouting their greetings.

Attendants gathered gifts and cards that were passed through vehicle windows. Flowers, balloons, and more added to the festive day on Cedar Street.

Elder, who became a first-time author at the age of 87, is also the recipient of a Living Legend award bestowed by the young people of her church.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 17-19:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County Jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 13-16:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert