A happy 89th

Marianna resident Martha Elder turned 89 this week. On Sunday, the day before her birthday, friends threw her a drive-by birthday party.

She sat in a rocking chair on her front lawn and waved back as motorists pulled through honking their horns and shouting their greetings.

Attendants gathered gifts and cards that were passed through vehicle windows. Flowers, balloons, and more added to the festive day on Cedar Street.

Elder, who became a first-time author at the age of 87, is also the recipient of a Living Legend award bestowed by the young people of her church.