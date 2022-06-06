A Night of Pearls set for June 11

In 2013, Jafria Wooden started a non-profit organization for girls in Jackson County called Girls of Pearls Inc.

At that time Wooden was a third-grade teacher at Riverside Elementary School and “saw a need for an organization that would instill values, promote self-esteem and self-confidence in young girls,” the organization stated in a press release.

Wooden now lives in Atlanta, where she is a teacher with Gwinnett County Public Schools, but the organization she founded here continues with her support and assistance from local participants.

Since its inception, Girls of Pearls Inc. has completed eight seasons of educational and empowerment workshops and has reached more than 200 girls.

Each season ends with a grand finale event called A Night of Pearls, where all the girls have an opportunity to display their poise, self-esteem, confidence and talent. A Night of Pearls highlights confidence through singing, dancing, speaking and exhibiting fashions in various segments of the show.

The ninth-season program finale will take place Saturday, June 11 in the Marianna High School auditorium.

Doors will open at 4:15 p.m. and the show begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for a donation of $10. Tickets will be $15 at the door. All proceeds benefit this non-profit organization and its mission to enhance the lives of girls ages 7-18, through enrichment, education, and empowerment, inspiring girls to reach their maximum potential.

For more information, call Girls of Pearls Public Relations Coordinator Brenda Jones at 850-272-6496 or e-mail girlsofpearls777@gmail.com.