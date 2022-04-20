A passion for Earth Day

With Earth Day coming up on April 22, local photographer Floyd Griffith shared his pictures of three passion flower varieties.

He found all three — the purple passion flower, it’s rare white variety and the yellow — in Jackson County.

The plants and their flowers also sometimes called maypops because of the egg-shaped fruit that develops after flowering and which make a popping sound when crushed.

Some also call them Holy Trinity flowers because they have sometimes been described as portraying the crucifixion of Christ. In that interpretation, the petals represent disciples of Jesus; the five stamens represent the wounds Jesus received and the stigmas represent the nails; the delicate fringe represents the crown of thorns.

The white variety is also sometimes called a “white wedding” flower.

The Latin name of the genus, passiflora, comes from the world flos, meaning flower, and passio, meaning suffering.

The scientific name of the purple passion flower is Passiflora incarnata. The scientific name of the white variety of the purple passion flower is Passiflora incarnata var. alba. The scientific name of the yellow passion flower is Passiflora lutea.