A Rebuild Florida document checklist for applicants

Certifications and authorizations: Consent and Release of Personal Information form, Fraud Acknowledgement Regarding False or Misleading Statements Certification, Right of Entry (ROE) Permit form.

Related information

After your initial application is submitted, a Rebuild Florida Specialist will advise you of any additional required documentation.

All records must be from September and October 2018, the month preceding or in which Hurricane Michael occurred, and must match the name and damaged property address on the application.

Translation services are available through the Rebuild Florida Customer Center (888-530-3025) and at Rebuild Florida Centers (check www.rebuildflorida.gov for locations).

Questions can be sent to michael@rebuildflorida.gov.

All information provided to the program will be verified.

Some options available for beginning an application are:

The RebuildFlorida.gov website; the Rebuild Florida mobile phone app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play; at a Rebuild Florida Center; over the phone by calling 888-530-3025; at mobile application events as those are scheduled.

For additional program information and updates, visit www.RebuildFlorida.gov.