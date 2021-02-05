A Rebuild Florida document checklist for applicants

Those wishing to apply for Rebuild Florida assistance need to be prepared to provide certain documents.
The state’s program website listed the following document checklist for the housing repair and replacement program for single-family and owner-occupied housing:
- Valid photo ID and proof of citizenship or lawful permanent resident status for the applicant
- Income documentation for all adult household members (18+)
- Proof of all insurance covering the damaged property
- Proof of ownership
Additional required documentation (if applicable):
Households with children under the age of 18 must submit birth certificate, U.S. passport or state-issued ID for at least one child
If a household member is disabled, provide one of the following: Social Security disability statement, letter from doctor stating applicant qualifies as disabled, verification of disability form (see Rebuild Florida Intake Specialist for form), or a disability exemption on homesteaded property per Florida Statute 196.101
Applicant’s Power of Attorney documentation
Proof of damage and benefit information (provide all that apply): Insurance claim information, FEMA award letter, SBA award letter, certification of damage
Certifications and authorizations: Consent and Release of Personal Information form, Fraud Acknowledgement Regarding False or Misleading Statements Certification, Right of Entry (ROE) Permit form.
Related information
After your initial application is submitted, a Rebuild Florida Specialist will advise you of any additional required documentation.
All records must be from September and October 2018, the month preceding or in which Hurricane Michael occurred, and must match the name and damaged property address on the application.
Translation services are available through the Rebuild Florida Customer Center (888-530-3025) and at Rebuild Florida Centers (check www.rebuildflorida.gov for locations).
Questions can be sent to michael@rebuildflorida.gov.
All information provided to the program will be verified.
Some options available for beginning an application are:
The RebuildFlorida.gov website; the Rebuild Florida mobile phone app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play; at a Rebuild Florida Center; over the phone by calling 888-530-3025; at mobile application events as those are scheduled.
For additional program information and updates, visit www.RebuildFlorida.gov.