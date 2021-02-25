A tale of four tiny homes

Also there that day was Janet Harns, a founder of the local Habitat chapter that has, to date, built 74 homes in Jackson and Washington counties combined. The bulk of those are in Jackson County, as Washington County didn’t come into the fold until a few years ago. The name of the chapter was changed to reflect that new responsibility taken on by the Habitat board and its staff leadership.

Harns’ eyes teared up as she talked about the project behind the ceremony, and one of the key people behind the project: Executive Director Carmen Smith.

She came along in July of 2014.

Harns said Smith was the answer Habitat needed as its mission continued to grow back then. On the board of directors that hired her, Harns said Smith’s spirit of service and her understanding of and belief in the mission made it evident that she was the right choice for the job.

“I knew she was the one,” Harns said, adding that this partnership Smith pulled together is a dream-fulfilling circumstance, a realization of some of her own highest hopes in the founding of Habitat.