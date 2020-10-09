A team, a home, a dream coming true

Priscilla Riley Finch didn’t have insurance on her mobile home when Hurricane Michael came through and destroyed it. The storm also took out a couple of barns and some fencing on her 40 acres.
She’s been living since then in a salvaged trailer that she picked up after the storm, setting it down near the destroyed one on her land in Marianna, where the 59-year-old cross-country trucker raises a few cows – about 17 in what she calls a hobby herd--and lives with her 21-year-old daughter, a college student.
She was no stranger to natural disaster: When she was living in Pensacola several years ago, Hurricane Ivan destroyed her dwelling there, too.
She’s never been able to afford a house, she said. It has always been a dream but an impossible one, she’d long ago decided. To stay debt free, she’d made her peace with mobile home living even after Hurricane Ivan.
Given those experiences, it’s no wonder that she is shocked now to find herself on the brink of owning a house she won’t have to pay for.
“I’m one of those people that’s like, ‘gloom, despair and agony on me,’” Finch explained. “If it weren’t for bad luck, I’d have no luck at all, and, if it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen to me – that kind of thinking.”
But out of the blue, after having been turned down by FEMA when she’d applied for assistance there, she got a phone call that changed her life.
It was a representative of Jackson County’s Hurricane Housing Recovery Program.
The organization, she was told, was interested in building a house for her. From that moment forward, she worked with Melanie Rowand-Mills, one of the program coordinators at Emerald Coast Regional Council, the entity that Jackson County put in charge of managing the housing funds it had received from state/federal hurricane-recovery sources.
She suspects, but does not know for sure, who moved her case forward to that group but say’s she’s grateful beyond measure. The individual, a volunteer associated with the North Florida Inland Long Term Recovery Group, and someone involved in gathering information about local families’ losses in the storm, had sympathized as she shared her frustrations and pain over losing her trailer. He’d asked her to be patient. But those conversations had happened many months ago. She’d put aside her hopes by the time she got that life-changing phone call.
Since then, she said, she’s been on a cloud. Rowand-Mills, and her mystery advocate, are heroes among many in the county’s program that are making that long-deferred dream come true. She says the process under Jackson County and the individuals assigned to it have made the process about more than paperwork and cold hard numbers.
She said she’s found compassion and true concern in the faces and actions of the team.
“Melanie will do anything she can to help you,” Finch explained “She has been such a pleasure, joy and blessing to deal with. You couldn’t ask for a better person. She’s one of many people that have made this a reality, and made it a work filled with love.”
Finch said she expects to have the keys to her door before the start of next year.
“It’s fantastic,” she said. “A house of my own at last, a real site-built house with wood framing and concrete flooring. I’ve never been able to afford a house. I drive tractor-trailers cross country by myself. I do that to help my daughter get through college. This is unbelievable. It may be done by Christmas. They’re putting up the trusses soon. I look at it every day, many times a day, trying to take in that this is really happening.” She’s currently sidelined as a driver, taking some weeks off to recover from a physical ailment. She’s using that time to let her unexpected good fortune sink in.
If she keeps the house insured and stays in it at least 15 years, it will be hers at no cost. If she dies before that term expires, her daughter will get to take it over.
Finch has lived here more than 20 years. She was drawn here back when she and her son’s father were sharing their lives and careers. They used to drive the big trucks together. He called Jackson County home. “When we’d come in off the interstate and enter Jackson County, he’d say ‘there’s something about this red light,’” Finch said, explaining that the sight of home settled his heart and soul like no other place on earth could.
She came to feel it too, and to realize that it offered her the rural comforts and peace-of-place she craved. She’d known such things in her own childhood.
Her family raised New England calves for veal, sometimes 480 of them on the farm. She and her siblings all had roles in the operation. They’d get up at 4 a.m. and feed animals before they caught the school bus every week morning.
At the age of 10, she knew how to drive the family’s box truck.
“I feel like if been driving since I was old enough to sit down,” she said. “I’ve always loved the country life and Jackson County provides that perfect setting for me. I tried to raise my children with some of the same experiences I had in.
"Losing my trailer was hard, but I’ve always said I’m not a material girl. When the storm was over it was like, well, I have my daughter, my son, and my livestock is okay. I lost the trailer, two barns and some fences. I lost material things but all the most important things… I still have those.
"To find myself now in the position of owning a stick-built, site-built house, it’s a day I thought I’d never see, and I also have new relationships with some very caring people. That’s a huge blessing, too.”
