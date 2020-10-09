A team, a home, a dream coming true

“Melanie will do anything she can to help you,” Finch explained “She has been such a pleasure, joy and blessing to deal with. You couldn’t ask for a better person. She’s one of many people that have made this a reality, and made it a work filled with love.”

Finch said she expects to have the keys to her door before the start of next year.

“It’s fantastic,” she said. “A house of my own at last, a real site-built house with wood framing and concrete flooring. I’ve never been able to afford a house. I drive tractor-trailers cross country by myself. I do that to help my daughter get through college. This is unbelievable. It may be done by Christmas. They’re putting up the trusses soon. I look at it every day, many times a day, trying to take in that this is really happening.” She’s currently sidelined as a driver, taking some weeks off to recover from a physical ailment. She’s using that time to let her unexpected good fortune sink in.

If she keeps the house insured and stays in it at least 15 years, it will be hers at no cost. If she dies before that term expires, her daughter will get to take it over.