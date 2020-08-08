A Time to Dance provides options during pandemic

A Time to Dance recently celebrated a year under the ownership of Dianna Floyd.
Dianna purchased the business originally started, six years prior, under Madison Wester, when Madison and her family relocated.
Although a teacher by profession in Blountstown, Dianna decided to expand her calendar to include opening a dance studio.
“The first year was fantastic,” she shared with excitement. “It was obviously a year that was unexpected, as you can imagine, with the COVID pandemic, but it really was a great year,” she added.
Dianna explained how all of her classes were full and in late June the students had a recital that was a huge success.
“All the students were able to share what they had been working on all year, and they really persevered and shined despite having to do online classes for a while,” she continued. “The dancers really stepped up and did a good job at the recital, and I was very proud of everybody.”
Registration is now open for the fall season, but classes will not start until September 14 at A Time to Dance. The teachers will use social distancing for in-person classes and cap groups at 12 students. Dianna is adding a new online component for those who do not feel well or choose to isolate because of the pandemic, which enables students to attend classes from their homes.
Dianna offers lessons, 3-7:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, in ballet, tap, lyrical, hip-hop, musical theater, jazz, baton and acro, which is a combination of dance with tumbling.
“We teach ages 3 and up, because we also offer ballroom workshops about every other month for adults,” she explained.
A Time to Dance has an open house scheduled for August 18 and 20, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. All the instructors will be available to meet with parents and students. Please note that Dianna is limiting the number of people in the lobby to six at one time. She is encouraging the use of a new online registration program, which makes registration easier and more convenient. For those interested, the online registration link is dancestudio-pro.com/online/attdmarianna.
“It’s our goal at A Time to Dance to have a very positive and uplifting place to dance,” Dianna added. She explained that the same goal would be continued this year, so that it is a happy place for dancers to come, enjoy their classes, and escape from the world’s problems. “We’ve always, in the past, done community performances and we hope to do even more of that this year,” she continued.
“Dance is a great outlet for students, especially those who have a hard time sitting still,” Dianna explained. “They are moving and dancing, but they are also learning to work together as a group and follow directions,” she continued. Even small children, who are not school age, will benefit from learning how to work with others, sit quietly and wait their turn, which is a great precursor for school. Older students benefit from learning time management, self-discipline, teamwork, group dynamics, and self-responsibility.
Visit Dianna at 4441 Jackson Street in Marianna or call her at 850-372-4685. What a great business for Marianna! Visit the City of Marianna’s website at www.cityofmarianna.com/335/Business-News to learn more about businesses in Marianna.
Kay Dennis, MBA, MPA, A.I.C.P., is the director of Municipal Development for the city of Marianna.
