A tribute to the Buffalo Soldiers

As legend goes, the Buffalo soldiers were named by the Cheyenne Indians. “There were two white hunters looking for some buffalo to hunt,” Snell explained. “They stopped at the Buffalo Soldier station, where they had a camp.” According to Snell, when the soldiers asked for a guide, Private Tent Peg was sent with them. On their journey they were attacked by some Indians. The two white hunters were killed, but Private Tent Peg was able to scoot back in a little cave area washed out by the railroad. The Indians shot Tent Peg in the arm and wounded his leg, but he had a single shot 45 that allowed him to keep shooting. The people from the camp heard the gunfire and came out to investigate. They found the dead hunters and wounded Tent Peg. Snell continued, “the Indians went back and reported to Chief Dull Knife.” “They said ‘Chief there is a new soldier on the battlefield,’” who has skin the color of a buffalo, hair that looks like a buffalo, and when you back him in a corner to fight and he gets injured, he fights like a buffalo.’” “And the Chief said, ‘hmmm, we have a Buffalo Soldier.” Snell added, “It was an honor for them to attach the Buffalo Soldier name to the black soldiers, because to the Indians the buffalo was sacred.” The buffalo provided clothes, food, and weapons.”