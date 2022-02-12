A tribute to the Buffalo Soldiers

You may have noticed Buffalo Soldiers at community events, but silently wondered who they represented. You may have even heard the Bob Marley song called “Buffalo Soldier.” Grady Snell, founder of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club, and Buffalo Soldiers Global Recognition and Riding Club, took a little time out of his busy schedule to share a history lesson.
According to Snell, President Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglas were key players for opening the doors and setting the stage for the Buffalo Soldiers. “In reality and based on my research, the north was getting beat,” Snell began. Douglas was a recruiter for the 54th Infantry, which was an all-black unit. “So, Douglas went and talked to Abraham Lincoln saying ‘Abe if you want to win, you need to put the black soldiers in,’” he added. Due to political reasons, Abe was slow to act on the recommendation. Douglas brought in regiments of black soldiers consisting of slaves and freed men to serve in the Union Army and help win the war. On January 1, 1863 the Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves and the black soldiers were able to join the army.
The 39th Congress on July 28, 1866 decided to enable the black soldiers to serve in peace time by passing the Army Organization Act. Six regiments consisting of four infantries (38th, 39th, 40th and 41st) and two Cavalries (9th and 10th) were authorized with white officers as commanders. Snell explained that this was necessary because many of the black soldiers could not read and write. During the westward expansion the Buffalo soldiers were often given the jobs no one wanted, like moving Indians off reservations. “They were the unsung Marshall’s of the west,” Snell continued. “The Buffalo Soldiers guarded the stage coaches, mail, and payroll, and protected the squatters from the bad guys who were taking land,” he added. They also helped lay telegraph lines and railroads, surveyed land, and fought the Indians when there were uprisings.
As legend goes, the Buffalo soldiers were named by the Cheyenne Indians. “There were two white hunters looking for some buffalo to hunt,” Snell explained. “They stopped at the Buffalo Soldier station, where they had a camp.” According to Snell, when the soldiers asked for a guide, Private Tent Peg was sent with them. On their journey they were attacked by some Indians. The two white hunters were killed, but Private Tent Peg was able to scoot back in a little cave area washed out by the railroad. The Indians shot Tent Peg in the arm and wounded his leg, but he had a single shot 45 that allowed him to keep shooting. The people from the camp heard the gunfire and came out to investigate. They found the dead hunters and wounded Tent Peg. Snell continued, “the Indians went back and reported to Chief Dull Knife.” “They said ‘Chief there is a new soldier on the battlefield,’” who has skin the color of a buffalo, hair that looks like a buffalo, and when you back him in a corner to fight and he gets injured, he fights like a buffalo.’” “And the Chief said, ‘hmmm, we have a Buffalo Soldier.” Snell added, “It was an honor for them to attach the Buffalo Soldier name to the black soldiers, because to the Indians the buffalo was sacred.” The buffalo provided clothes, food, and weapons.”
During the Civil War 23 black soldiers received the nation’s highest military award. Throughout the Indian Wars, about 20% of the country’s Cavalry troops were black. They fought in nearly 200 engagements. During the western campaigns at least 18 Medals of Honor were presented to Buffalo Soldiers. The Buffalo Soldiers went on to participate in many other military campaigns including: the Spanish American War, the Philippine-American War, the Mexican Expedition, World War I and II, and the Korean War. President Truman issued Executive Order 9981 in 1948, which eliminated racial segregation in the armed forces of the United States and during the 1950s all-black units were disbanded.
“The Buffalo Soldiers are unsung heroes,” Snell added. “Charles Young was the first black officer that made the rank of 06, a Full-Bird Colonel,” he continued. “One Buffalo Soldier, Benjamin O. Davis, Sr. Stayed on active duty for fifty years, which remains an unbroken record. He went from a private to a general. His son, Benjamin O. Davis Jr., also made general. They were the only black warriors that the father and the son were general at the same time.” Snell explained how there is a building at West Point that is named after them. On Sept. 6, 2005, the oldest surviving Buffalo Soldier, Mark Matthews, died at age 111.
According to Snell, students are not often taught about Buffalo Soldiers in history. Snell explained “what we do now is ride in honor of the Buffalo Soldiers and give them the recognition that they didn’t receive during that time by educating the young, old and in-between about the contributions the Buffalo Soldiers made to the way of life of the United States of America today.” A history buff, Snell provides presentations that are made per age group from second grade to adult. Then, he follows up with a quiz. The students with the top three scores are presented with a monetary award, huge trophy and framed certificate. “The students will come up to me years later and say ‘Mr. Snell, I still have my certificate and trophy, and I wrote a paper on the Buffalo Soldiers in college.’” “That’s my reward,” he continued. Snell speaks at museums and other gatherings. He asks for a two-week notice, “because when I come, I do a show,” Snell explained. Snell teaches a good attitude, not focusing on biases of any type.