Aaron Crawford receives BCF Preaching Award

Baptist College of Florida (BCF) student Aaron Crawford delivered a sermon to faculty, staff and fellow students on Nov. 9 at the gazebo.

Each semester, a senior is selected to receive the Presidential Excellence in Preaching Award, which includes the honor of delivering such a message during a chapel service.

Crawford, of Eustis, will graduate in the spring 2021 semester.

He attended the First Baptist Church of Tavares before starting college. He became a student at BCF in fall of 2017 and will graduate with his degree in ministry studies. Crawford was also selected to receive the $5,000 Hopper Heritage Foundation Scholarship for the Fall 2020 semester. He has served in the campus safety office on campus for the past three years and worked closely with Miller and Miller Investigative Security prior to coming to BCF.

Upon graduation, Crawford plans to continue his education by attending seminary and one day becoming a chaplain in the United States Navy.

After the BCF College Singers and One Voice Worship Team led in a time of praise and worship in the Nov. 9 service, BCF Academic Dean and Professor of Evangelism and Missions Robin Jumper announced Crawford as the award recipient and congratulated him.