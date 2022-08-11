AARP needs tax prep volunteers

AARP’s Foundation Tax-Aide prepares tax returns for hundreds of Jackson County residents each year free of charge.

Usually, the Foundation’s Northwest Florida State Coordinator Philip Cunningham has about six volunteers lined up to do that work here from the first of February through mid-April.

They commit to devote at least six to eight hours a week to the task, over the course of one or two days a week, and, ahead of that, go through a week or two of training for the work. There’s also an exam, that if passed, leads to IRS competency certification. That must be achieved in order to serve.

That training and the assistance can be virtual or in person, depending on the guidelines ultimately set by AARP in light of COVID-19, but in any case potential volunteers must sign up online at: aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer. A more direct path to the volunteer sign in is at: https://signup.aarpfoundation.org/tax-aide-volunteer-2022, or to find out more, you can call 850-329-5235.

When it’s time to meet with taxpayers, if in-person assistance is in play, volunteers set up in the Jackson County Agriculture Complex at 2741 Penn Avenue.

There’s usually a half-dozen or so, counting Cunningham.

But right now Cunningham only has two. He’s starting to recruit heavily now, as training days will begin in December and continue through part of January 2023. He said he needs about three more.

The ideal candidates have an affinity for numbers and a spirit of giving, he said.

Cunningham is a retired accountant, himself, but said that depth of experience isn’t necessary.

The volunteer team prepares 300-400 returns for Jackson Countians in a typical year, although the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced that number to about half in the last two. Cunningham anticipates the numbers will rise this year.

Using the service can save the average taxpayer upwards of $200.

You don’t have to be senior or a member of AARP to take advantage of it: Even though the organization does focus its service-awareness efforts on the taxpayers around the age of 60 or older, younger people in need of the help are not turned away.

The exact work dates for volunteers have not yet been set.