The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide group has opened its annual free tax service at the Jackson County Agriculture Complex, 2741 Penn Ave., in Marianna.

You must make an appointment to get started.

To do that, call 850-482-9620 for assistance or go online to aarp.org/taxhelp and follow the prompts to locate the local site and select the next available appointment time.

You can also follow AARP Tax-Aide of the Panhandle on Facebook (@PanhandleTaxAide).