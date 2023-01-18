 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AARP to start free tax-form help on Feb. 1

  • Updated
  • 0

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide team will begin providing its free annual income tax service at the Jackson County Agriculture Complex on Feb. 1. The facility is located at 2741 Penn Avenue in Marianna.

Anyone seeking tax help must make an appointment to be seen, which can be done by calling (850) 482-9620, or by going to https://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/locations.html. Enter your zip code and locate the local site. You will be offered the opportunity to make an appointment.

It is also important to pick a package of intake forms and fill them out prior to the scheduled visit.

Along with this information, at your appointment, you should also bring: photo ID for each taxpayer, Social Security Card for each person on the return, including dependents, any letters/communications received from the IRS, all current tax forms, such as, W-2s, 1099s, brokerage statements and a copy of last year’s 1040 and supporting documents.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup for Jan. 13-16

Police roundup for Jan. 13-16

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Jan. 13-16.

Chamber to host trip to Greece

Chamber to host trip to Greece

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Citslinc International to make a trip to Greece available to chamber members and oth…

Police roundup for Jan. 6-9

Police roundup for Jan. 6-9

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 6-9:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert