AARP to start free tax-form help on Feb. 1

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide team will begin providing its free annual income tax service at the Jackson County Agriculture Complex on Feb. 1. The facility is located at 2741 Penn Avenue in Marianna.

Anyone seeking tax help must make an appointment to be seen, which can be done by calling (850) 482-9620, or by going to https://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/locations.html. Enter your zip code and locate the local site. You will be offered the opportunity to make an appointment.

It is also important to pick a package of intake forms and fill them out prior to the scheduled visit.

Along with this information, at your appointment, you should also bring: photo ID for each taxpayer, Social Security Card for each person on the return, including dependents, any letters/communications received from the IRS, all current tax forms, such as, W-2s, 1099s, brokerage statements and a copy of last year’s 1040 and supporting documents.