Abandoned vehicle with blood, bullet hole found near I-10 in Jackson County

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the Feb. 12 discovery along Interstate 10 in Jackson County of an abandoned vehicle, still cranked when it was found, with blood inside and a bullet hole in one of its doors.

FHP has taken the vehicle as evidence and will be working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to search for evidence on or inside the vehicle to unravel what happened.

The white 2007 Nissan Altima was found in an eastbound orientation near the 130 mile marker at Cottondale.

The trooper responding to the scene shortly after 2 a.m. on that date reported having seen blood stains on the seat of the vehicle and a bullet hole in the right front door. The trooper also reported that the left rear door was partially latched. The trooper opened and closed it fully, and saw a “glock-style pistol on the right front floor with paper around the grip that appeared to have blood on it,” the an agency press release stated.

The agency had been alerted to the presence of a disabled vehicle at that location via the Florida Department of Transportation’s SunGuide transporation management system, and dispatched personnel.

On being notified that Jackson County had its hands full with a murder investigation at the time the car was discovered, FHP took charge of the scene.