Action stalls on proposed Jackson County fuel tax hike

Discussion Tuesday indicated that the thought was that, since municipalities would be gaining revenue with the shared nickel, the county could benefit itself holding the whole state penny it wasn’t required to share but could avoid hurting the municipalities since they’d be benefitting more from the nickel.

Most commissioners said they were reluctantly in favor of the extra nickel, based on the budget pressures the county now faces, but most also disagreed that the municipalities should lose their penny of state tax as a result of implementing the additional five cent local option tax.

Commissioner Clint Pate offered a motion to deny the ordinance as written and schedule a public hearing for an amended ordinance that would have removed the language regarding the take-back of the unrelated penny of state tax. That motion failed 2-3, with Pate and Jim Peacock voting yes and Alex McKinnie, Eric Hill and Paul Donofro Jr. voting against.

Then Donofro offered a motion to pass the ordinance as it exists but to set another public hearing for the purpose of potentially amending it to remove the language that calls for the county to take back the unrelated penny of state tax. That one received a 3-2 vote, usually good enough to pass, but not in this case. The proposed increase in the local option tax requires a super-majority vote of at least four affirmative votes.