Advisors present outlook on sports tourism

The Huddle Up Group was expected to present its outlook to Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday regarding what’s needed to build the county into more of a player in a special tourism niche: The sporting-event destination sector.

The company, out of Phoenix, Arizona, was engaged in 2021 by the Jackson County Tourist Development Council to study the question, and the group is was scheduled to make its presentation Tuesday to commissioners.

That meeting had not been held as of the deadline for this edition, but the plan was included on the county’s website in its agenda package.

The company visited recreational sites in the county several times, reportedly held some workshops, and developed an inventory of existing sports venues across the county.

Huddle Up presented their final strategic plan report to the TDC in November of 2022

In it, the company recommends that TDC more robustly engage stakeholders in spreading the word about the advantages of improving existing and developing more local sports venues to the point that the county becomes a go-to for organizers of various sporting events as they seek tournament locations.

The company pointed out the MERE complex in Marianna, the disc golf set-up at Citizens Lodge, the Chipola College baseball and softball fields, and the county’s agriculture center on U.S. 90 as places that already, or have the potential to, host events that draw tourists. With just minimal upgrades necessary to make them more attractive to event organizers, the group was optimistic about the potential that they could be key anchors for tourism.

Lake Seminole was also mentioned as a place where some upgrades to associated facilities could help the county tap into fishing, boating and other water sport organizations looking for a venue.

The report also looked at the weaknesses the county must face as it pursues more sports tourism.

Those included the lack of enough hotel rooms to accommodate the number of people that might need rooms if the county were to improve and create sporting facilities that would attract big tournaments with large numbers of people involved. The group noted that two hotel projects are on the horizon, however, and said that should help.

The group recommended that partnerships be strengthened between the county and local stakeholders as all seek to increase this type of tourism.

The group suggested that the creation of a sports-tourism advisory committee could be helpful in keeping focus trained on increasing it, and in building relationships across the community and increasing awareness of how building more sports tourism opportunities can benefit the community.

Partnerships with parties like the Florida Sports Foundation were also recommended.

Aggressive searches for grant opportunities were also among the recommendations.

The group also suggested that more people are needed in the TDC, so that the executive director can be freed up more to work on long-term and big-picture goals.

The group suggested that an indoor court venue should be built that would include 4-8 courts and amenities for basketball that could be converted when needed into 8-16 volleyball courts.

It recommended that such a structure could be built as a “bubble” structure, which it says costs much less to construct than traditional buildings.

The recommended plan of action is a detailed 34-page report. Some of those involved it its preparation were expected to be available for conversation with the public after its presentation Tuesday.