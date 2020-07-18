Affordable Copy and Printing Services celebrates 8 years

One business in the city of Marianna that hasn’t been negatively affected by the pandemic is Affordable Copy and Printing Services. Owner Josiah Hall is excited to share that the business is celebrating eight years of service to the community.
Josiah’s father and business partner, Leroy Hall, was born and raised in High Springs. As a young minister he decided to move to the area. In 1971, Leroy met and married his wife. Together the couple raised two sons; Josiah was the youngest.
Leroy continued to preach and has been serving as the minister of the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Bascom for the last ten years. Josiah’s older brother, Gabriel lives in Kinsey, Alabama, where he works for Cummings Signs and also serves as a minister.
Leroy worked for Absolute Business Solutions until the business closed. Then, he purchased it and changed the name.
“He asked me to come to work,” Josiah explained. That is when the younger Hall son decided to partner with his dad. Having partners from two different generations provides the business and community with new and traditional outlooks that appeal to everyone.
“We do all types of printing services up to 11” by 17”, except t-shirts and banners,” Josiah shared. The business provides lamination and book binding services in color, as well as black and white. Document and image printing is no problem for the father and son team. Josiah offers document creation, which includes designs for business cards, flyers, brochures and invitations for graduations, weddings, showers and similar events. The owners make it easy for the customers by offering a variety of paper from which to choose. Josiah recommends transferring large documents via a jump drive. Scanning and emailing services are also available.
While most people visit the business for copying and faxing, assistance with typing and computer documents is another service offered. Usually projects are ready within twenty-four hours, “unless it’s too big of a project, like typing a 100 page document, which I would need at least three to seven days” to complete, Josiah explained.
Josiah has computers available for people to use for research and filing of documents. “I offer to help people who come in with their food stamp and unemployment forms and need to recertify over the computer,” he added.
Josiah and Leroy want their customers to know that they are flexible during the pandemic. If you feel comfortable with masks, you are encouraged to wear them. However, if you feel uncomfortable going into the store, no need to fret. Leroy and Josiah will meet you at your car.
Josiah’s future plans include printing t-shirts and banners. What a great business to have in Marianna! Visit Josiah and Leroy Hall at Affordable Copy and Printing Services located at 4176 Lafayette Street in Marianna, Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. If you have an emergency or need assistance after hours, call Josiah and Leroy at 850-482-1190 and he may be able to meet you at the store. Shop locally and support Marianna businesses.
Kay Dennis, MBA, MPA, A.I.C.P., is the director of Municipal Development for the city of Marianna.