After the deluge: Closed roads and a rising river in Jackson County

Hurricane Sally’s deluge did its damage in the local area even though the Category 2 storm made land more than 200 miles away in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
An estimated 8-10 inches of rain fell locally. As the storm continues inland, the local area will see more impact on the Chipola River.
As of Thursday, it was expected to crest well above its 18-foot flood stage, at roughly 22.5 feet. That's better than first expected. Initially, officials said it could get to 25 feet, just two feet below its record 27 feet. Changes in predicted rainfall upcountry changed the Chipola River prediction, but authorities continue to caution residents to be mindful of the river and to get their belongings out of the way.
Meanwhile, the local area is assessing the storm's current impact.
A small section of U.S. 90 pavement in Marianna cracked away from the main road during Hurricane Sally’s outer-band downpour Wednesday. As it eroded the ground below, a power pole was also downed, along with the three-phase power line it supported. That left many Marianna customers without power for a time until a re-route of the power was arranged.
Marianna City Manager Jim Dean said he was pleased with the timely response of Florida Public Utilities as the company identified and carried out means to get power back on. In the meantime, most of downtown Marianna was in the dark.
FPU said in a press release that there were "approximately 2,200 total customer outages in Jackson County as a result of severe impact weather from Hurricane Sally. Responding crews worked a safely as possible to restore service. All customers have been restored."
Marianna continues to now assess other storm-related conditions.
And as of early Thursday afternoon, Pebble Hill Road and Wynn road were still shut down because of water, and Wynn Street Park was “washed out again,” Dean said.
Not far away, the entrance road to the Camellia Acres cul-de-sac broke from side to side, and county crews went out and provided a temporary fix to keep that neighborhood with an access-way.
As of early Thursday afternoon, Jackson County‘s list of closed roads came to 24, with “use caution” notations on many more.
That list is constantly changing, as the county addresses each and as water levels change.
Getting all roads back to passable condition is one big concern but county officials took a step before the storm that could help the local government get assistance in the cost of that task.
Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels had signed a declaration of local emergency Wednesday, putting the county in line for potential assistance down the line for its expenses in dealing with storm damage.
Gov. Ron DeSantis had issued an emergency declaration in Executive Order 20-225 on Wednesday, later expanding the state of emergency for Hurricane Sally to Jackson and several other area counties.
And the Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state and local response efforts to the emergency conditions in the area affected by Hurricane Sally beginning on Sept. 14, 2020, and continuing.
President Donald Trump authorized FEMA “to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe,” FEMA advised in a press release.
“Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency,” the release continued. “Emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program, will be provided at 75% federal funding. This assistance is for Bay, Escambia, Holmes, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton and Washington counties. Public Assistance (Category B) emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75% federal funding. This assistance is for Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson and Liberty counties. Jeffrey L. Coleman has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area,” the release stated.
Although the local area has plenty to do in getting roads repaired, officials say they’re also feeling fortunate that no one was injured and that there appears to be no significant property damage in the area other than compromises brought on by the influx of rain.
The National Weather Service had noted an area of rotation in the Cypress area Wednesday afternoon, which indicated the possibility of a tornado, Emergency Management Director Rodney Andreasen had received no reports of damage or confirmation of a twister as of Thursday morning.
Going forward, Jackson County offices were closed Thursday, set to reopen Friday, but the Road and Bridge Superintendent Scotty Taylor and his crews weren’t idle: They’ll be working through the weekend.
"We have numerous paved and unpaved roads that are impassable and closed,” Taylor said in a press release. “We have all available crews out working trying to do temporary repairs at this time. I have already scheduled all crews to work thru the weekend so that we can get the roads back open and safe. I ask that everyone please stay off the roads if they can and if they do have to go out, please be cautious and drive slow."
County roads weren’t the only ones affected by the heavy rains.
In Sneads, the short southern spur of Legion Road was closed, along with additional streets, and other municipalities also had their own shares of compromised roads.
Schools were closed Wednesday and Thursday, but as of plans Thursday, were to re-open Friday. "Buses will travel on accessible roads and bus drivers will try to contact parents if their students' bus travel is not available from their normal bus-stop," school officials said in a Thursday press release. "Parents of Marianna K-8 School, please note the east end of Caverns Road (in front of the school) is not accessible to through-traffic. All car riders must travel Highway 71 to access the car ride area."
School officials also said, however, that, the scheduled Friday "grab-and-go" pickup for meals will be postponed until next week due to delivery trucks being unable to deliver to school sites this week because of the recent storm.
Courts were closed Thursday in Jackson County as well as in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, and Washington counties of the 14th Judicial Circuit.
Some local citizens aren’t out from under the hurricane yet: The Florida National Guard deployed 20 soldiers and 10 high-wheeled vehicles from the 144th transportation Company in Marianna to help in the Hurricane Sally recovery effort. They’re temporarily attached to the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team out in the panhandle, and are assisting local first responders evacuate stranded residents and deliver commodities. The length of their deployment will depend on the developing circumstances.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!