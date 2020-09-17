After the deluge: Closed roads and a rising river in Jackson County

Although the local area has plenty to do in getting roads repaired, officials say they’re also feeling fortunate that no one was injured and that there appears to be no significant property damage in the area other than compromises brought on by the influx of rain.

The National Weather Service had noted an area of rotation in the Cypress area Wednesday afternoon, which indicated the possibility of a tornado, Emergency Management Director Rodney Andreasen had received no reports of damage or confirmation of a twister as of Thursday morning.

Going forward, Jackson County offices were closed Thursday, set to reopen Friday, but the Road and Bridge Superintendent Scotty Taylor and his crews weren’t idle: They’ll be working through the weekend.

"We have numerous paved and unpaved roads that are impassable and closed,” Taylor said in a press release. “We have all available crews out working trying to do temporary repairs at this time. I have already scheduled all crews to work thru the weekend so that we can get the roads back open and safe. I ask that everyone please stay off the roads if they can and if they do have to go out, please be cautious and drive slow."

County roads weren’t the only ones affected by the heavy rains.