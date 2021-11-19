Ag honors bestowed at Farm City Breakfast

The Jackson County agriculture community was honored Thursday with an early-morning breakfast celebrating the relationship of city, rural and farm businesses here. Awards were bestowed on top producers in peanuts, cotton, corn, hay and more.

The buffet-style breakfast was farm-traditional, prepared and presented by the Jackson Hospital food service team. The team served up bacon, eggs, sausage, grits and more to round out the meal, and leftovers were scant as an appreciative and hungry crowd dug in.

Outstanding Farm Family honors went to Dan Pelt and daughter Pat Pelt.

Peanut Farmers of the Year were Chris and Tammy Long.

Corn Farmers of the Year were Dietrich Farms.

Cattleman of the Year was Michael Thompson.

Hay Farmer of the Year was Bill Conrad.

Specialty Crop Farmer of the Year was Martin’s Harvest.

Tree Farmers of the Year was Dennis Pete and Dr. Evelyn Pete.

Conservationists of the Year was Ronald W. Stephenson and Sherry Stephenson.