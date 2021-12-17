 Skip to main content
Agreement keeps Peacock Bridge boat ramp open for now
JACKSON COUNTY COMMISSION

  Updated
An agreement keeps the Peacock Bridge Boat Ramp and Park open to the public through March of 2022.

The owners of the property at the Peacock Bridge Boat Ramp and Park have agreed to continue leasing Jackson County the property it occupies for another three months as the owners negotiate with the Northwest Florida Water Management District as a potential buyer of the ramp/park and roughly 160 acres that surrounds it.

Under the agreement for the extended lease, the county is not obligated to pay anything for the extra time, and the current lease also involves no county expense. Back in the fall of this year the owners had told the county they were planning to sell the property and notices had been posted at the location advising that the ramp and park would close to the public on January 1, 2022.

The water management district subsequently entered talks with the owners about its possible purchase of the land and those assets. The agency has made an offer, county officials said Tuesday, and further negotiations were underway at that time.

The agreement between the owners and the county was approved by the county commission Tuesday and keeps the ramp/park open at least through March.

It’s the southernmost access point on the Chipola River in Jackson County. The next access lies at Johnny Boy’s landing in Calhoun County, with several more miles of passage for boaters to make before they can disembark the river.

County officials have said in the past that it’s anticipated, if the District were to acquire it, that the bulk of the land might be planted in longleaf pine and that the county would engage with the District to continue its maintenance of the landing and ramp.

