Agreement keeps Peacock Bridge boat ramp open for now

The owners of the property at the Peacock Bridge Boat Ramp and Park have agreed to continue leasing Jackson County the property it occupies for another three months as the owners negotiate with the Northwest Florida Water Management District as a potential buyer of the ramp/park and roughly 160 acres that surrounds it.

Under the agreement for the extended lease, the county is not obligated to pay anything for the extra time, and the current lease also involves no county expense. Back in the fall of this year the owners had told the county they were planning to sell the property and notices had been posted at the location advising that the ramp and park would close to the public on January 1, 2022.

The water management district subsequently entered talks with the owners about its possible purchase of the land and those assets. The agency has made an offer, county officials said Tuesday, and further negotiations were underway at that time.

The agreement between the owners and the county was approved by the county commission Tuesday and keeps the ramp/park open at least through March.