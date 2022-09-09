Alford dinner/auction fundraiser set Oct. 8

The Alford Community Organization (ACO) will hold its 15th annual fundraising dinner and auction on Oct. 8.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and will be held in the Alford Community Center on Park Avenue. Tickets are $10 each and available through any ACO member or by caling 850-526-8734 or 850-209-3563.

Those wishing to donate auction items/services can also call those numbers to arrange the contribution.

The event helps the organization pay for various community improvement projects and provide assistance to individuals in need.

Food baskets, a $1,200 annual scholarship for a local student, back-to-school supplies, city of Alford welcome signs, Alford civic center upgrades, and beautification projects around town are among the things that the dinner and auction has helped the group achieve over the years.

Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m., with the 5 p.m. start giving everyone a chance to browse what will be available to bid on during the auction, which begins after dinner. The auction items are donated by various businesses, individuals and organizations and are still be eagerly accepted by the organization. Businesses can also purchase advertising in the event program.

The night also offers a convenient opportunity to sign up as a member.

“ACO is always seeking new members from the community to assist in making the community is a better place to live for the citizens,” the release states. The numbers listed above can be used to find out more about the organization and to inquire further about potential membership.

Advance purchase of event tickets is encouraged, although at-the-door buys are possible as long as seating is available, and those wishing to buy carry-out rather than attend the event can also do so if the dinner components are still available.

Kenny Griffin will be the auctioneer in what is promised to be a fast-paced auction.