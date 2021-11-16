Alford dinner/auction set for Dec. 4

The Alford Community Organization (ACO) will hold its 14th annual dinner-and-auction event on Dec. 4, starting at 5 p.m. at the Alford Community Center on Park Avenue.

The meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the live auction will start after the meal. Kenny Griffin is the auctioneer. Tickets for the event are $10 each, and include a country dinner and an opportunity to bid on various items up for auction.

The items are donated by local businesses and individuals, with the proceeds going to assist in efforts to improve the community, to provide food baskets for those in need, and toward a $1,200 scholarship to be awarded to a graduating senior seeking post-secondary education.

The ACO over the years has contributed to many civic endeavors, such as signage for the city of Alford, improvements to the civic center, back-to-school supplies and beautification projects.

The dinner/auction is the primary fundraiser that allows for these contributions. Tickets can be purchased from any ACO member, or call 850-526-8734 or 850-209-3563.

Tickets will also be sold at the door, but there will be limited seating. For those unable to attend the auction, carry-out plates will be available.