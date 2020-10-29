Alford man dies in crash

A 19-year-Alford man was killed in a Washington County traffic crash early Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say he was driving a pickup truck westbound on State Road 20, east of State Road 79, around 5:49 a.m. when he crossed the center line and then steered to the left, causing the pickup to start spinning counterclockwise.

An eastbound tractor-trailer driven by a 44-year-old Mobile, Alabama man struck the right side of the pickup and pushed it in an easterly direction.

The tractor-trailer came to rest in the ditch on the north side of the roadway, facing north.

The pickup came to rest facing northeast under the front of the tractor-trailer.