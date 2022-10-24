Alford man perishes after crash

A 54-year-old Alford man died as the result of a one-vehicle traffic crash that occurred last Saturday, Oct. 22, around 5:55 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported in a press release that he was driving a truck in the northbound lane of Lakepoint Road and failed to successfully negotiate a curve to the left.

The truck traveled towards the north shoulder, then counter-steered to the left, causing the truck to spin counter-clockwise and onto the unpaved shoulder.

The truck continued eastbound on the north shoulder until it overturned onto its right side. It rolled over several times until coming to rest on its left side on the north shoulder of Lakepoint Road, facing south.

The driver was flown by medical helicopter to Jackson Hospital for treatment but later died.