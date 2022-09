A 71-year-old Alford man was seriously injured in an ATV accident that occurred last Saturday, Sept. 24, around 5:29 p.m. on U.S. Highway 231 near Freeman Road, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say he was driving northbound in the southbound shoulder of U.S 231 and entered the southbound outside lane of U.S. 231 and overturned while crossing the southbound inside lane of the road.

The ATV came to final rest southeast on the right side.