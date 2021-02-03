All Hands and Hearts still engaged here

North Florida’s typically mild winters must seem like the stuff of myth for all the out-of-state volunteers that are now here working with the local community as it continues to recover from 2018’s Hurricane Michael.
A brisk and icy wind at daybreak persisted through lunchtime Monday as staff members with the All Hands and Hearts “Smart Response” Disaster Response Team headed out to work in some of the 21 houses they’ve taken on as interior repair projects.
This month marks the group’s year anniversary of helping with Jackson County’s recovery.
The staff and teams of its volunteers had begun working here last February joined by some of the organization’s volunteers. They did a lot of the early dirty work, like “mucking” muddy sites that needed clearing, gutting damaged structures and performing mold sanitation. But a COVID-19 outbreak in the group in November forced a local quarantine period with cessation of work, and then led leadership to withdraw those additional helpers as a safety precaution.
The 17 staffers that remain are soldiering on in the face of that manpower shortage. One member of the team, Joseph McUmber, faces an additional, individual challenge on these Jackson County workdays.
About a week ago, a truck door closed on his hand. His left-hand index finger has been immobilized since then so that it can heal properly.
He’s staying on the job, though, doing what he can under the circumstance. His group is staying in the Evangel Church complex near where the North Florida Inland Long Term Recovery Group (LTR) is headquartered.
That group is one of many that have been, or are still, on the ground helping Jackson County recover.
LTR representative Anita Halling said the local community is grateful for the assistance of All Hearts and Hands and so many other incoming or local teams since the storm, including the United Methodist Committee on Relief, Samaritan’s Purse, Mennonite Disaster Services, the Salvation Army, the Chipola Baptist Association, Christian Public Services, Christian Aid Ministries, and Apostolic Christian Harvest Call.
Halling said LTR has a current list of 336 homes that need interior repairs, not counting what’s still coming in and what has been done. The group has closed 631 cases, having secured a variety of needed services in that set, everything from demolition to repairs and new builds.
There are 10 new builds underway, with four completed last year, along with the 21 interior repair projects being pulled together by All Hands and Hearts. Other recovery efforts also continue as LTR identifies unmet needs and pairs helpers with projects.