All Hands and Hearts still engaged here

North Florida’s typically mild winters must seem like the stuff of myth for all the out-of-state volunteers that are now here working with the local community as it continues to recover from 2018’s Hurricane Michael.

A brisk and icy wind at daybreak persisted through lunchtime Monday as staff members with the All Hands and Hearts “Smart Response” Disaster Response Team headed out to work in some of the 21 houses they’ve taken on as interior repair projects.

This month marks the group’s year anniversary of helping with Jackson County’s recovery.

The staff and teams of its volunteers had begun working here last February joined by some of the organization’s volunteers. They did a lot of the early dirty work, like “mucking” muddy sites that needed clearing, gutting damaged structures and performing mold sanitation. But a COVID-19 outbreak in the group in November forced a local quarantine period with cessation of work, and then led leadership to withdraw those additional helpers as a safety precaution.

The 17 staffers that remain are soldiering on in the face of that manpower shortage. One member of the team, Joseph McUmber, faces an additional, individual challenge on these Jackson County workdays.