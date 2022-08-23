All Jackson County races decided in primary

An incumbent was defeated in one county commission race, and in another a former commissioner will return to the body after a few years out of office. In local school board races, a long-time Jackson County School Board employee will now join that decision-making body, to be joined there on swearing-in day by another first-timer on that board.

That’s all depending on whether Tuesday’s election night results hold in the official certification process, but none of the totals appear to be close enough for an automatic re-count.

Jackson County Commission District 4 incumbent Eric Hill was defeated by challenger Donnie Branch, who gained 1,003 votes (56.32 percent) to Hill’s 778 votes (43.68 percent).

Ed Crutchfield won his bid to return after some years absent from the Jackson County Commission District 2 seat he once occupied, coming in with 958 votes (56.92 percent), compared to his opponent, Sonny Fortunato, who gained 725 votes (43.08 percent).

The county D2 incumbent, Clint Pate, did not seek re-election to that post as he was seeking the Florida House of Representatives District 5 post.

In the Jackson County School Board District 1 race, long-time school system employee Chephus Granberry was the victor in a three-way battle, getting 938 votes (59.37 percent). His two opponents, Samantha Angerbrandt and Steve Welch, battled close for second and third place. Angerbrandt got 334 votes (21.4 percent), while Welch ended with 308 votes (19.49 percent).

In the Jackson County School Board District 5 race, Michael “MJ” Jackson defeated Dave Galloway to take that post with 1,224 votes (66.16 percent) to Galloway’s 626 votes (33.84).

School Board Member District 4 incumbent Chris Johnson was returned to office unopposed.

The results of that House race in which Pate was a candidate were not known at this writing, but in his home county, Pate finished a close third in the three-way primary race. He gained 1,869 votes (22.38 percent), while Vance Coley got 1,935 (23.17 percent) and Shane Abbott emerged with 4,549 votes (54.46 percent) locally.

Early voting/vote by mail trends mirrored the overall results, with all the local eventual winners leading after those totals had been counted but before the ballots cast on election day were figured in.

Local voter turnout was 31.29 percent, with 8,890 voting from among the 28,416 eligible to do so.

All local races were decided in the primary this year, with nothing going forward to the general election on the local front.